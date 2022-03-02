Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to arrive on Jan 25, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday shared the teaser of his much-anticipated film Pathaan, along with announcing its theatrical release date.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “I know it’s late but remember the date. Pathaan time starts now. See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you (sic).”

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller will mark Khan’s comeback to films after a huge gap of four years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018), which also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film, however, failed to click with the audience and incurred heavy losses.

Aside from Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. In the teaser, both actors introduce the character played by the superstar. Though the teaser does not show him clearly, it surely reveals the long locks that he has been sporting for quite a long time now. The film is set to narrate the story of a spy agent who will go to any length to protect his nation.

Khan’s fans had been eagerly waiting for the official announcement and as soon as he dropped the teaser of Pathaan online, their joy knew no bounds. The teaser has gone viral on the internet.

Before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, SRK shot for Pathaan at YRF Studios. Some parts of the film were shot in Dubai and Spain. Superstar Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the hugely awaited film.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is set to hit the marquee on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

