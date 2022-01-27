Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 27, 2022
‘Serial pervert’ from Bolton jailed for seven years

By: Pramod Thomas

A former businessman has been jailed for seven years over a series of sexual offences in Bolton, reported MailOnline

  • Arfan Ali Khan, 44, let himself into a couple’s home and begged a woman to join him in the bedroom.
  • He had previously knocked on another woman’s front door on the evening of 28 June 2020. When the woman refused to let him in, he tried to force his way past her into the house, the report added.
  • Bolton Crown Court heard that she showed ‘incredible fortitude’ by managing to shut the door on him.

According to the report, Khan is listed on Companies House as a director of Fast Couriers Ltd.

In August 2020, while under investigation for those incidents, Khan turned up at a storage building and asked a member of staff for sex.

When the member of staff asked Khan to leave, he grabbed at the man’s groin, the MailOnline report said.

The court heard that Khan was sentenced last year for another sexual assault that took place near Rivington Barn in February 2020.

Following trial, Khan was found guilty of three counts of trespassing with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence and one offence under S4 of the Public Order Act.

The report added that a Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also imposed on Khan.

