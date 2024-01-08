Website Logo
Security breached at Salman’s farmhouse

The actor is  basking in the success of his recent film Tiger 3. 

Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Two men were detained by Panvel Taluka Police for illegally trying to enter the farmhouse of superstar Salman Khan in Panvel.

As per Inspector Anil Patil, the accused were caught trespassing inside Salman’s Arpita farmhouse by guards on January 4.

After being caught, the men gave out their fake names and addresses. The two are currently in police custody.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is basking in the success of Tiger 3. The film, which was directed by Maneesh Sharma, grossed close to £50 million at the box office.

In the film, Salman shared the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. After a successful theatrical run, the film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

If we talk about his forthcoming projects, the superstar is yet to reveal what he is working on next.

Salman is also in the news for his Bigg Boss hosting stint. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, the Dabangg star humbly requested the makers of the episode to make special arrangements for fans to live inside the Bigg Boss house after the finale.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

