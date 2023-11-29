Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Saudi wealth fund acquires stake in Heathrow

The move leaves Qatar as its biggest shareholder

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Departure Hall in Heathrow Terminal 3 in London.. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

By: Pramod Thomas

SAUDI ARABIA’s sovereign wealth fund is to buy ten per cent of London’s Heathrow airport from Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial, whose departure from the hub after almost two decades leaves Qatar as its biggest shareholder.

Ferrovial late Tuesday (28) said it was offloading its 25 per cent stake for nearly £2.4 billion, with the other 15 per cent going to French private equity group Ardian.

Heathrow, which is one of the world’s busiest airports, is owned by the consortium FGP Topco Limited, which going forward is set to be led by Qatar Investment Authority, with an existing 20-per cent stake.

Ardian will be the second biggest player, while Riyahd’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will join China Investment Corporation at ten per cent, around the level held by other members of the consortium.

It is yet to be seen if the UK government will intervene in the sale.

Last week, the Tory administration headed by prime minister Rishi Sunak said it was “minded” to review the proposed sale of the Telegraph Media Group to an Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund on public interest grounds.

Announcing Ferrovial’s exit, the head of its airport business, Luke Bugeja, said in a statement:

“Over the last 17 years, we have been contributing to Heathrow’s transformation, together with our fellow shareholders, achieving some excellent milestones throughout our long-term role as investor.

“We are very pleased to have made Heathrow one of the world’s most connected airports and the busiest airport in Europe.”

The specialist in transport infrastructure management operates a vast portfolio of global assets, including airport interests in Turkey and New York. Heathrow was not seen as a core asset by Ferrovial.

It bought its stake in Heathrow in a 2006 takeover and initially held 56 per cent of the hub, before gradually reducing its interest.

Heathrow recently said it recorded its highest-ever September passenger numbers of more than seven million, which also marked the first time it exceeded pre-pandemic traffic figures.

Ferrovial said it remains “fully committed to advancing its airport business”, which includes a 50-per cent stake in three other UK hubs — Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton.

It owns also 60 per cent of Turkey’s Dalaman Airport and a 49-per cent stake in the new Terminal 1 at JFK Airport in New York.

This summer, the firm angered Spain’s government by relocating its headquarters to the Netherlands in a decision it said would give it access to cheaper credit and make it more attractive to investors ahead of a planned US stock listing.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Suspected fraud on Covid loans climbs in value
UK
Barclays to cut 900 jobs in the UK: union
UK
Zambian business magnate sues Atlas Mara over bank sale deal
UK
Charitable trust initiates board overhaul to boost diversity
UK
Asos shifts bonus scheme focus from diversity targets to profits
Business
Sunak announces £29.5 billion private sector investments
UK
Arora Group buys London’s Heythrop site
Buisness
‘Adani in a spot as India to restart coal imports probe’
Business
US Indian hoteliers to develop £1.04bn Dubai resort
Asia
Sri Lanka cuts rates ahead of foreign debt deal
HEADLINE STORY
South Asians warned of hefty inheritance tax
Business
India’s Russia oil policy helped global economy: Jaishankar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW