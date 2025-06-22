Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK-Bahrain £2bn Investment Deal: All you need to know

According to the UK government, the investment will drive forward its “Plan for Change” and support the upcoming modern Industrial Strategy. The partnership is expected to create new jobs and contribute to growth across the UK.

UK-Bahrain-deal-Getty

Prime minister Keir Starmer with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain ahead of bilateral talks at 10 Downing Street on June 19, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 22, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE UK and Bahrain have signed a £2 billion investment and collaboration partnership aimed at supporting key sectors of the UK economy, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, and clean energy.

The Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership (SIP), announced on June 19, doubles the £1 bn investment committed in 2023.

The deal was signed during a meeting in London between prime minister Keir Starmer and Bahrain’s crown prince and prime minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Focus on growth sectors and job creation

According to the UK government, the investment will drive forward its “Plan for Change” and support the upcoming modern Industrial Strategy. The partnership is expected to create new jobs and contribute to growth across the UK.

Business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said, “This £2 bn commitment is yet another major vote of confidence in the UK economy, backing the key growth sectors we’ve identified in our upcoming modern Industrial Strategy.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves added, “This £2 bn investment into the growth-driving sectors where Britain thrives will create good jobs paying decent wages in all corners of our country, putting more money in people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change.”

The agreement will also provide British companies with opportunities to benefit from Bahrain’s business environment and support innovation, productivity and development there.

UK joins Bahrain-US security agreement

As part of the same visit, the UK formally became a member of the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), a trilateral agreement between Bahrain, the US and the UK.

The UK had announced its intention to join the agreement in December 2024 during a ministerial visit to Manama.

The agreement supports regional stability and security cooperation, with the UK government stating that it will help strengthen defence ties and contribute to economic growth through strategic partnerships.

The UK and Bahrain also reiterated their defence cooperation, including ongoing work between the UK Armed Forces and Bahrain’s military.

Bahrain hosts the UK’s largest naval base outside the UK, and receives regular training support from British forces.

Investor delegation visits UK cities

During their UK visit, a delegation of Bahraini investors toured cities including Manchester, Leeds, and Sheffield.

The group explored business and project opportunities aligned with the UK government’s growth priorities.

Longstanding UK-Bahrain relations

The UK and Bahrain have maintained close political, military, and economic ties for decades.

Bahrain was a British protectorate from the 19th century until its independence in 1971.

The two countries have since signed multiple agreements covering security, trade and investment.

Bahrain continues to host British military facilities, and bilateral relations remain strong.

The UK government has identified Gulf investment and trade as a priority for boosting domestic growth and strengthening international partnerships.

bahrain-uk relationsbritish companiesc-sipa agreementdefence cooperationgulf investmentindustrial strategykeir starmerregional security.salman bin hamad al khalifastrategic investment partnershipuk economyuk-bahrain investment

Related News

Michael jackson
Art & Culture

From a McDonald's to a nightclub: The strange afterlife of Michael Jackson’s giant statues

Meenakshi jayan
Entertainment

Meenakshi Jayan wins best actress at Shanghai International Film Festival for Malayalam film 'Victoria'

Billy Porter joins Lady Phyll to celebrate 20 years of UK Black Pride at Queer Britain
Trending

Billy Porter joins Lady Phyll to celebrate 20 years of UK Black Pride at Queer Britain

​Mounjaro-iStock
UK

GPs begin prescribing weight-loss drug Mounjaro under strict criteria

More For You

Octopus Energy Unveils Smart Home EV Charger to Slash Charging Costs

It follows a broader strategy by Octopus Energy to offer home energy hardware

Getty Images

Octopus Energy unveils first smart home EV charger to cut charging costs

Octopus Energy, the UK’s largest electricity supplier, has launched its first home electric vehicle (EV) charger, named Octopus Charge. The charger is designed to integrate with the company’s smart energy system to enable cost-effective and environmentally friendly charging.

Smart charging through Kraken platform

The new Octopus Charge device connects to the energy supplier’s proprietary Kraken platform, which automatically adjusts charging to coincide with times when electricity is cheapest and greenest. This enables EV owners to take advantage of lower rates and reduce their carbon footprint.

Keep ReadingShow less
Record-breaking data breach

The data is spread across 30 different datasets

iStock

Record-breaking data breach exposes 16 billion credentials, raising global cybersecurity concerns

A massive new cybersecurity report has revealed what experts are calling the largest data breach in history, involving over 16 billion login credentials. The records, uncovered by researchers at Cybernews, appear to come from a variety of sources and have raised alarm bells across the tech and cybersecurity industries.

Unprecedented scale of exposure

The data is spread across 30 different datasets, with individual troves containing between tens of millions and more than 3.5 billion credentials each. In total, the exposed records add up to 16 billion, a staggering number that equates to more than two credentials for every person on Earth.

Keep ReadingShow less
leaders discussed the new Defence Cooperation Accord between the UK and Bahrain,

The leaders discussed the new Defence Cooperation Accord between the UK and Bahrain, aimed at deepening joint military training and naval ties.

Crown Prince of Bahrain's website

UK and Bahrain strengthen defence and investment ties

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer met Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, prime minister of Bahrain, at Downing Street on Thursday.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the leaders discussed the UK-Bahrain relationship and welcomed the UK becoming a full member of the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), a trilateral pact with Bahrain and the United States focused on regional security.

Keep ReadingShow less
Swiss banks

Funds held in customer accounts by Indian clients rose by 11 per cent in the year to 346 million Swiss francs (£3.14m) and accounted for about one-tenth of overall funds.

iStock

Indian funds in Swiss banks triple to £3.1bn in 2024

INDIAN money in Swiss banks more than trebled in 2024 to 3.5 billion Swiss francs (£3.1bn), attributed to a rise in funds held through local branches and other financial institutions, annual data released by Switzerland's central bank showed on Thursday (19).

However, funds held in customer accounts by Indian clients rose by 11 per cent in the year to 346 million Swiss francs (£3.14m) and accounted for about one-tenth of overall funds, the report showed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bank of England

In a statement, the central bank pointed to a recent rise in energy prices, citing the 'escalation of the conflict in the Middle East' as a factor.

Getty Images

Bank of England holds interest rate at 4.25 per cent

THE BANK OF ENGLAND (BoE) kept its key interest rate at 4.25 per cent on Thursday, citing persistent inflation and rising risks from US tariffs and the conflict between Israel and Iran.

The decision, which was widely expected, came a day after the US Federal Reserve also left its interest rates unchanged, pointing to continued inflation and slowing growth in the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc