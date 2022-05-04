Website Logo
  Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Satinder Chohan’s ‘Lotus Beauty’ to be premiered at Hampstead Theatre on May 13

Kiran Landa (left) and Zainab Hasan in Lotus Beauty (Photo: Chiara Wakely)

By: Eastern Eye

The world premiere of Satinder Chohan’s new play, Lotus Beauty, directed by Pooja Ghai will stage on 13 May 2022 at Hampstead Downstairs, in association with Tamasha Theatre Company. It will be running until 18 June 2022.

Lotus Beauty follows the intertwined lives of five multigenerational women.  The cast features Anshula Bain (Tartuffe, Birmingham Rep; (This Isn’t) A True Story, Almeida Theatre); Souad Faress (The Archers, BBC; Game of Thrones, HBO), Zainab Hasan (The Welkin, National Theatre; Shakespeare Trilogy, Donmar Warehouse), Ulrika Krishnamurti (Pink Sari Revolution, Curve Theatre/Belgrade Theatre/West Yorkshire Playhouse; Made in India, Tamasha Theatre Company), Kiran Landa (Line of Duty, BBC; Extinct, Theatre Royal Stratford East).

(L-R) Souad Faress, Kiran Landa, and Pooja Ghai at the rehearsal of Lotus Beauty (Photo: Chiara Wakely)

Lotus Beauty invites us into Reita’s salon where clients can wax lyrical about their day’s tiny successes or have their struggles massaged, plucked or tweezed away.  But with honest truths and sharp-witted barbs high among the treatments on offer, will the power of community be enough to raise the spirits of everyone who passes through the salon doors?

Artistic Director of Tamasha, Pooja Ghai directs her first production at Hampstead. A former Associate of Theatre Royal Stratford East, previous credits include Lions and Tigers (Globe Theatre), Approaching Empty (Tamasha, Kiln Theatre, Live Theatre), RapunzelCounting Stars and The House of in Between (all Stratford East).

Satinder Chohan also makes her Hampstead debut.  Previous credits include Zameen (Kali Theatre), Kabaddi Kabaddi Kabaddi (Pursued By A Bear/Kali Theatre), Half of Me and Made in India (Tamasha).

Ghai will be joined by designer, Rosa Maggiora; lighting director, Matt Haskins; sound designers, The Ringham Brothers; dialect coach Gurkiran Kaur and assistant director, Cassia Thakkar.

Venue: Hampstead Theatre, Eton Avenue, London, NW3 3EU

Box Office: 020 7722 9301 (Mon – Sat 10.30am – 7pm) | hampsteadtheatre.com 

 

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

