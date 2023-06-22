Sarita Choudhury gets candid about new season of ‘And Just Like That’

The Homeland alum, 56, plays the character of real estate agent Seema Patel in the show, which is a spin-off of Sex and the City.

Sarita Choudhury (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Sarita Choudhury says that she was “almost scared” of how much sex the new season of her successful HBO Max show And Just Like That features.

“Let’s just say the intimacy coordinator was there every day. (There’s so much sex) I’m almost scared. When we were shooting it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s going to be so much fun.’ Literally, everyone’s up to something. (With Seema being single) a lot can be thrown at me. And Carrie. This year a lot is happening,” she told a publication.

Most of the cast from season one of And Just Like That returns for the second season. Sarah Jessica Parker returns as the protagonist Carrie Bradshaw while Cynthia Nixon returns to play Miranda Hobbes. Kristin Davis will be seen reprising her role as Charlotte York. John Corbett, who is also known for his role in the romantic comedy film series My Big Fat Greek Wedding, will be returning as Aidan, the furniture designer who almost married Carrie twice.

Joining such an impressive cast, Sarita said she felt a lot of pressure not to “f*** up” the show. “I always thought I cannot believe I’m in such an iconic show. Like, I can’t f*** this up. It really gets to you,” she said.

Talking about her friendship with Sarah Jessica, Sarita said, “(We catch up mostly) after work. Like, on a bench outside the studio when it’s dusk and no one’s really around. One day she said the nicest thing. Something like, ‘We love you for your instinct. That’s all you need. Just come play.’ And it was weird, it kind of released something.”

And Just Like That Season 2 premieres on Max on June 22, 2023, with two episodes. After that, new episodes will be released weekly, arriving every Thursday.

