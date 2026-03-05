Sarah J. Maas confirms two new 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' books after 5 year wait

Highlights

Sarah J. Maas announces sixth and seventh instalments in the A Court of Thorns and Roses saga

Book six set for release on 27 October 2026, followed by book seven on 12 January 2027

Author revealed the news during a live episode of the Call Her Daddy

Release dates revealed during podcast interview

Best-selling fantasy author Sarah J. Maas has confirmed that two new instalments in her hugely popular A Court of Thorns and Roses series will be published in late 2026 and early 2027.

Speaking during a live broadcast of the Call Her Daddy with host Alex Cooper, Maas revealed that the sixth novel will arrive on 27 October 2026, followed by the seventh book on 12 January 2027.

The announcement came near the end of a wide-ranging interview that touched on writing, relationships and her creative process, drawing more than 166,000 viewers during the broadcast.

Maas said it had taken time to return to the world of the series and find the right direction for the story.

“It took me a while to find the right story and the right headspace,” she said, adding that once the narrative took shape it “poured out very quickly”.

Details of the next chapters remain under wraps

While confirming the publication dates, Maas did not reveal the titles or cover art for the upcoming books.

She also declined to say which character’s perspective the story would follow, noting only that the narrator she chose might surprise readers.

Her publisher, Bloomsbury Publishing, confirmed the dates and said fans could expect “romance, danger and intrigue” when the series returns.

The new books arrive more than five years after the previous instalment, A Court of Silver Flames, which was released in 2021 — the longest gap between entries since the series began.

A series that helped fuel the romantasy boom

The A Court of Thorns and Roses novels, first published in 2015, follow the journey of Feyre Archeron and her complicated relationship with a powerful faerie ally.

The series gained a major surge in popularity through TikTok, particularly within the #BookTok reading community, which has played a significant role in reviving and promoting fantasy romance titles.

Anticipation for the next instalment intensified last year when Maas hinted at progress on social media, sharing an Instagram post in July 2025 showing a notebook labelled “ACOTAR 6” with the caption “First drafts DONE”.

Across her three major series — Throne of Glass, Crescent City and A Court of Thorns and Roses — Maas has sold more than 70 million English-language copies worldwide, cementing her status as one of the most influential voices in the modern fantasy romance boom.