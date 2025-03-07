Sara Davies steps back from Dragons' Den to save Crafter’s Companion

Sara Davies, a well-known face on BBC’s Dragons’ Den, has decided to step back from the show to focus on her own business, Crafter’s Companion. The 40-year-old entrepreneur, who joined the series in 2019 as the youngest female Dragon at 35, shared the news on Instagram, explaining that her role as CEO of her craft supply company requires her full attention. While fans will still see her in the second half of the current season, she won’t be part of the next series.
Davies, who founded Crafter’s Companion in 2005 while still at university, built the business from her bedroom into a global brand. She recently returned as CEO after the company faced financial challenges earlier this year, stepping in to save jobs and stabilise the business. In her Instagram post, she described the decision to leave Dragons’ Den as a tough but necessary one, emphasising that being a Dragon involves far more than just filming. “It’s about committing to the businesses you invest in and seeing them grow,” she wrote. “That’s why I need to focus on my first ‘baby’—my own business.”
During her time on the show, she made significant investments and showed a genuine passion for supporting entrepreneurs. Davies expressed pride in the businesses she’s backed this year and gratitude to her fellow Dragons and the production team.
Beyond Dragons’ Den, Davies has kept busy with other projects, including hosting BBC’s The Big Idea Works and preparing to front a new ITV quiz show, Time Is Money. She also made headlines in 2021 when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing, showcasing her talent and potential beyond the business world.
Her departure leaves a gap in the Dragons' Den line-up, and the BBC has yet to announce a replacement. But for now, Davies is focusing on her own company and future plans, leaving the door open for a possible return to the Den in the future.