Sara Ali Khan to pair up with Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama

A couple of months ago, we had reported that Sara Ali Khan was in talks with filmmaker Aditya Dhar to star in his next directorial offering, featuring Vicky Kaushal as the male lead. The makers recently announced the official title of the film as The Immortal Ashwatthama and the latest update suggests that Sara Ali Khan has finally signed the project on the dotted line.

A leading entertainment portal reports that the makers have finally roped in Khan to play an important role in the movie. Sara, who made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s commercially and critically successful film Kedarnath (2018), will not only star in her first sci-fi film, but it will be her first with Vicky Kaushal also. Kaushal essays the title role of Ashwatthama in the forthcoming film.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, The Immortal Ashwatthama is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies. The audience has huge expectations from the upcoming film as it reunites the team of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). On two years of the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal revealed the first-look of The Immortal Ashwatthama.







Sharing the first-look, Kaushal wrote, “Another one!!! On the 2nd anniversary of Uri-The Surgical Strike, the team gives you a glimpse into the world of The Immortal Ashwatthama. Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of Aditya Dhar and Ronnie Screwvala.”

The Immortal Ashwatthama is said to be a futuristic sci-fi film based on a character from the chapter of the Mahabharata. It is being planned as a trilogy. The shooting of the film is expected to begin in the month of April. More updates on the upcoming high-profile project are expected to arrive soon.

