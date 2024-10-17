Kashika Kapoor: Social media sensation to film stardom

The online sensation makes her feature film debut in the empowering drama Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass, which centres on a young woman fighting against the odds to get an education

Kashika Kapoor

By: Asjad Nazir

WITH her huge social media following, stunning looks and natural screen presence, it was inevitable that Kashika Kapoor would make the anticipated leap into films.

Instead of choosing a glamorous role, the online sensation makes her feature film debut in the empowering drama Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass, which centres on a young woman fighting against the odds to get an education. At a time when Indian cinema is in need of fresh talent, this newly released film marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the actress, with more projects already lined up.

Eastern Eye caught up with the rising star, who has more than 18 million Instagram followers, to talk about her creativity and important, hope-filled new film. The talented actress also discussed her inspirations, dream role, passions beyond work, and the filmmakers she admires.

What first connected you to creativity?

I’ve always been drawn to storytelling in one form or another. As a child, I loved expressing myself through dance, drama, and even acting out scenes with friends.

Creativity became my way of exploring the world around me, and I felt a deep connection with how stories could influence emotions and perspectives. This curiosity naturally led me to acting, where I could channel that creative energy.

Did you expect to become so popular online?

Honestly, I didn’t expect it, but I’m so grateful for the love and support I’ve received. I’ve always focused on giving my best to each project and staying authentic to who I am. I believe people resonate with that authenticity, and it’s heartwarming to know my work connects with so many people.

What do you think has been the secret to your very big social media popularity?

I think the key has been staying real and relatable. Whether I’m sharing personal moments, behind-the-scenes glimpses, or my thoughts on important issues, I try to be genuine. Engaging meaningfully with my audience and showing them all sides of my journey – not just the highlights – has made a difference.

Was acting always part of the plan?

In a way, yes. I’ve been passionate about acting since I was 15. My journey started early, and I always knew I wanted to be involved in the creative arts. Over time, I realised acting was the perfect medium to channel my emotions and experiences. It’s been a fulfilling path, and I’m grateful for where it’s taken me so far.

What did you especially like about Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass?

What I loved most about Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass is its heart. The film addresses the critical issue of girls’ education in a way that is emotional, powerful, and relatable. I was deeply moved by the message, and from the moment I heard the script, I knew this was a story I wanted to be part of. The character of Geeta resonated with me because she represents resilience and hope, qualities that I believe can inspire many people.

Tell us about the film and the character you play.

In Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass, I play Geeta, a determined young girl who fights against the odds to pursue her education. The film is rooted in the beti bachao, beti padhao theme, emphasising the importance of empowering girls through education. Geeta is strong-willed, compassionate, and feels a deep sense of responsibility toward her family and society. Playing her was a challenge because of the struggles she faces, but her resilience and hope made me fall in love with the character. I hope her story inspires audiences to believe in the power of education and never give up on their dreams.

What is your absolute favourite moment in the movie?

One of my favourite moments is when Geeta, despite all the hardships, finally stands up for herself and her right to education. It’s a pivotal scene filled with emotion and strength. I was running a high fever during the shoot, yet that scene turned out to be one of my best performances. It reminds me of how dedicated I was to Geeta’s journey and how much this story means to me.

How do you feel about being seen as a symbol of girl power, especially with your role in Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass?

Playing Geeta has been an empowering experience. The character represents strength, resilience, and the transformative power of education. I’m proud that through her, I can inspire young girls to believe in themselves and break barriers. Being seen as a symbol of girl power is an honour, and it motivates me to continue choosing roles and projects that have a positive impact, especially for women.

Which other projects do you have on the way?

Along with Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass, I have some exciting projects lined up, including Love Your Father, a Tollywood film, and several Bollywood films, like Missing Container. Each project offers a new challenge, and I’m excited for audiences to see the range of characters I get to portray.

Do you have a dream role?

My dream role would be to play a character with deep emotional layers, perhaps someone with a complex psychological background or a real-life figure who has made a significant impact on society. I love roles that challenge me and push me to explore new aspects of my craft. A biopic of a historical figure or a role in a period drama would be amazing.

Who would you love to work with?

There are so many talented directors I admire. I’d love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his unmatched vision and ability to create visually stunning, emotionally rich films. Zoya Akhtar’s contemporary take on storytelling and her portrayal of human relationships deeply resonate with me. Directors like Rajkumar Hirani, who blends social messages with humour and heart, and Anurag Kashyap, who brings raw, gritty narratives, are also on my list.

Which other filmmakers do you admire?

I’m equally in awe of Meghna Gulzar’s intricate storytelling and her ability to create powerful female characters. Working with directors like Karan Johar, for his flair in emotional drama, and Mani Ratnam, for his classic approach to cinema, would be an honour. These are filmmakers who push boundaries, and I would love to bring their characters to life.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

As an audience member, I enjoy a wide range of genres. I love films that evoke strong emotions, whether it’s a heartwarming drama, an intense thriller, or even a light-hearted rom-com. I also enjoy watching documentaries and biopics because they offer deep insights into real-life stories and experiences.

Your fashion gets a lot of attention. What are your style inspirations?

For me, fashion is about feeling comfortable in your own skin while expressing your personality. I love experimenting with styles that blend elegance with a bit of edge. My inspirations come from various sources – sometimes a classic film star, other times street style. But I always try to keep my looks fresh and unique, staying true to myself.

Tell us something interesting that not many people know about you.

Not many people know that I’m an introvert at heart. While I love performing and engaging with my fans, I cherish quiet moments where I can reflect, read, or write. Those moments of solitude help me recharge and stay connected to my inner self.

What are your passions away from work?

Outside of acting, I’m passionate about sports, especially basketball – I’ve competed at a national level in multiple sports, including basketball, swimming, running, tennis, and table tennis. Whether it’s dancing, travelling, or doing charity work, I believe it’s important to have interests that nourish your soul beyond your career. It helps me stay balanced and energised.

What inspires you?

I’m inspired by stories of perseverance and resilience. Whether in real life or through the characters I play, I’m always moved by people who refuse to give up, no matter how tough the circumstances. I believe in the power of hope and hard work, and that keeps me going in my journey as an actor and a person.