  • Thursday, January 18, 2024
Bhansali to announce his next in March

With things silently moving ahead in motion, SLB is committed to starting a new feature film for the big screen in 2024.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming web series Heeramandi, is set to announce his new magnum opus in March.

A source close to the film’s team revealed, “Without much delay, SLB is targeting to announce the film in March 2024.”

Talking about Heeramandi which stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles.

Heeramandi will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. Basically, it is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises SLB’s trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters, and soulful compositions.

The series will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix.

The director is known for his blockbuster films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Ram-Leela, ‘Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Devdas, Saawariya, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

