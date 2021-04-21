Sanjay Leela Bhansali set to revive shelved film Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan?

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to revive his shelved film, Inshallah, with Hrithik Roshan. The project was officially announced in August 2019 with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. It was set to hit screens on Eid 2020.

However, as the team was gearing up to kick-start the first shooting schedule, Salman Khan walked out of the film for reasons best known to him. After his exit, Bhansali put the project into cold storage and signed Alia Bhatt for another film, titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is set to release in July.

As Gangubai Kathiawadi nears completion, Bhansali is keen to get Inshallah on track once again with Hrithik Roshan playing the male lead and, of course, the original choice for the female lead, Alia Bhatt.

“SLB wants to make Inshallah now. On one hand, he is planning Heera Mandi as a big web series now and on the other, he wants to mount a film like Inshallah before Baiju Bawra because it is more modern and has a contemporary take on love. In fact, it is a story of mature romance brewing between a young girl and a much older guy. That’s why Salman and Alia fit the part. Then, he planned to make it with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. But they are doing two back-to-back films and he does not want his film to suffer,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up to begin preparation for his next film which is the official remake of the blockbuster Tamil-language gangster-drama Vikram Vedha (2017). The actor plays the role of Vedha in the remake, while Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to portray the character of Vikram. The film is expected to begin production soon.

