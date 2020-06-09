Sanjay Leela Bhansali casts Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi for Gangubai Kathiawadi

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a period drama featuring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, are looking forward to resuming shoot in a few weeks from now. The latest update on the much-awaited project is that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has roped in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi to play crucial roles in the movie.

Reportedly, Hashmi has already shot for his part earlier this year with Alia Bhatt. Devgn, on the other hand, will join the actress once the team resumes shoot. “While Emraan has already shot for his portions silently earlier this year with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn is expected to join Alia and co. once the shooting resumes post lockdown. Ajay plays the character of a gangster, Karim Lala, while not much is known about Emraan’s role. Both their characters have their own swag, style and SLB felt that the two actors fit the bill perfectly,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Both actors are playing extended cameos in the film, but their characters are crucial to the narrative. “Gangubai’s journey is incomplete without the people around her, and the ones portrayed by Ajay and Emraan played a role in shaping up her personality in the Mumbai underworld,” adds the source.

After wrapping up Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will move on to helm yet another period drama Baiju Bawra. Reportedly, the acclaimed filmmaker is in talks with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to play lead roles in the movie. “Ajay too was in talks for the film for another role. However, there has been no progress on that front at the moment as Ajay’s calendar is filled with multiple releases,” concludes the source.