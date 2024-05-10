  • Friday, May 10, 2024
Media personalities back radio presenter Sangita Myska

Sangita Myska (Photo credit: Sangita Myska/Instagram)

By: Shajil Kumar

MORE than 100 media personalities, activists, broadcasters, and lawyers have signed a letter supporting Asian-origin radio presenter and journalist Sangita Myska, who was taken off-air a few weeks ago from LBC.

The signatories include musician Charlotte Church, Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana and James Mates of ITV News. The letter says her absence from airwaves has “shocked and upset her peers and thousands of listeners across the UK”.

Myska used to host from 1pm to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays after joining LBC in 2022. She was taken off air from April 20.

On May 1, LBC confirmed the presenter will leave at the end of her contract after nearly two years.

The letter expressed concern over her sudden disappearance from LBC.

The letter reads: “Sangita’s journalistic record and professional integrity remains unimpeachable. Her approach is fair and balanced. She established a ‘rare rapport’ with her audience, author Tim Walker notes, at a time when public trust in the mainstream media is low.”

The letter also lauded her for promoting diversity. “Sangita has used her platform to uplift underrepresented voices, mentor diverse talent, provide allyship to a wide range of communities, tell their stories, while challenging racist narratives and institutional bias with intelligence, wit, and lived experience.”

More than 35,000 people had earlier signed a petition calling for LBC to reinstate her.

LBC’s senior managing editor Tom Cheal said: “We’d like to thank Sangita for her fantastic contribution to LBC and we wish her every success in the future.”

 

