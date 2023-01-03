Samantha not walking out of Citadel over health issues, set to shoot with Varun Dhawan soon

Citadel is the Indian version of the Russo Brothers’ international spy series of the same name.

Samantha-Prabhu

By: Mohnish Singh

Rumours were doing the rounds lately that popular actress Samantha was set to bow out of the much-talked-about Amazon Prime series Citadel owing to some health issues. But if fresh reports are to be believed, the actress is still a part of the high-profile project and will start filming with co-star Varun Dhawan in days to come.

Her publicist has shared an official statement stating that all reports of the actress quitting Raj and DK’s show are ‘rubbish’.

“Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January,” the publicist said.

For those not in the know, Samantha was recently diagnosed with Myositis, which left her fans and well-wishers worried. She, however, soon clarified that it is not life-threatening.

Opening up about her ailment in October last year, Samantha wrote in an Instagram post, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.”

Citadel is the Indian version of the Russo Brothers’ international spy series of the same name. Set to be mounted on a lavish scale, the series will mark Varun Dhawan’s debut in the digital space. The show has been created and directed by Raj and DK and written by Sita R Menon.

Samantha was last seen in Yashoda (2022), which turned out to be a box-office success. She is now waiting for the release of her Telugu-language mythological drama Shaakuntalam, slated to release on February 17, 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.