Samantha Akkineni to star in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam - EasternEye
Trending Now

Samantha Akkineni to star in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam


Shaakuntalam poster (Photo from Gunaa Teamworks)
Shaakuntalam poster (Photo from Gunaa Teamworks)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Samantha Akkineni gave her fans great news on New Year that she will be seen playing the lead role in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam. The movie is based on the mythological character Shakuntala.

The actress shared the motion poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, “#Shaakuntalam #mythology @gunasekhar1 , @neelima_guna , @gunaa_teamworks.”

 



View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)



Well, it’s a beautiful poster and we are sure fans of Samantha would be excited to watch her as Shakuntala on the big screen. The makers have announced it as a pan-India film, so we can expect that it will be either multi-lingual or will be made in Telugu and later dubbed in various languages.

Gunasekhar’s last directorial was Rudhramadevi which starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role. It was a biopic on queen Rudrama Devi.

Talking about Samantha’s other movies, the actress was last seen on the big screen in last year’s release Jaanu. She currently has films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravanan’s next in her kitty. She will be making her OTT debut with the much awaited season two of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man. It will also mark her debut in the Hindi belt.










Most Popular

Travel agents prepare 'UK packages' for Indians as many wish to travel to get Covid-19 vaccine

Shahid Kapoor likely to start shooting for his debut web-show in January

Hrithik Roshan to play a quadruple role in sci-fi Krrish 4

Triple role for Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4?

Irrfan Khan's last film The Song of the Scorpions to release in theatres in 2021



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×