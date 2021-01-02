Samantha Akkineni to star in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam

By Murtuza Iqbal







Samantha Akkineni gave her fans great news on New Year that she will be seen playing the lead role in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam. The movie is based on the mythological character Shakuntala.

The actress shared the motion poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, “#Shaakuntalam #mythology @gunasekhar1 , @neelima_guna , @gunaa_teamworks.”





Well, it’s a beautiful poster and we are sure fans of Samantha would be excited to watch her as Shakuntala on the big screen. The makers have announced it as a pan-India film, so we can expect that it will be either multi-lingual or will be made in Telugu and later dubbed in various languages.

Gunasekhar’s last directorial was Rudhramadevi which starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role. It was a biopic on queen Rudrama Devi.

Talking about Samantha’s other movies, the actress was last seen on the big screen in last year’s release Jaanu. She currently has films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravanan’s next in her kitty. She will be making her OTT debut with the much awaited season two of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man. It will also mark her debut in the Hindi belt.











