Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Sam Billings urges cricketers to prioritise skin cancer prevention

The England wicketkeeper underwent two operations last year to remove a malignant melanoma on his chest

Sam Billings (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Skin cancer prevention should be a priority for cricketers and fans spending hours under the sun, England wicketkeeper Sam Billings has warned after suffering a scare last year.

Billings underwent two operations last year to remove a malignant melanoma on his chest following a routine screening organised by his county Kent.

The 31-year-old said his melanoma was caught just in time and that he almost missed the screening to attend a meeting.

“I had a melanoma that was 0.6mm (deep). The threshold of when it gets really serious is 0.7mm, so really close,” Billings told the Daily Telegraph.

“If I had left that screening to go to the meeting, and waited until my next one six months down the line it could have been far, far more serious.”

While searing heat and sunshine are regularly seen in Asia and Australia, Billings says conditions in Britain can be just as dangerous and that English players can be complacent.

“I’m not just talking about the pro game. It’s club cricketers, people who watch the game,” he said.

“I played at Lord’s recently and the sun was out, even if it wasn’t 25 degrees. It might only have been 18, but you can still get sunburnt. We treat it (applying suncream) like a bit of a chore, because the education around it isn’t as good as in countries like Australia.

“I’d like to see everyone in cricket working together: the sun is out, so let’s protect ourselves.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Jofra Archer doubtful for Ashes after injury during IPL
Sports
Test cricket may become once-a-year events like the Wimbledon: Manoj Badale
Sports
IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy helps Kolkata to defeat Hyderabad
Sports
IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone strikes form for Punjab Kings after injury woes
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire racism scandal: Cricket chiefs want guilty players fined
Sports
Steve Smith laughs off criticism over his county stint ahead of Ashes
Sports
ICC cricket ranking: India pips Australia to become number one Test team
Sports
IPL 2023: Hyderabad down Delhi
Sports
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals top in point table again
Sports
IPL 2023: Kohli says Bangalore were not ‘professional enough’ against Kolkata
Sports
Stuart Broad wants England to replicate 2005 Ashes success
Sports
IPL 2023: Miller, Manohar help Gujarat Titans to thrash Mumbai Indians
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW