Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sam Asghari opens up about  relationship with Britney Spears and life after divorce

The actor shared insights into the challenges of their relationship and his perspective on navigating life in the spotlight

Sam Asghari opens up about  relationship with Britney Spears and life after divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Sam Asghari has opened up about the complexities of his relationship with Britney Spears, shedding light on the impact of her conservatorship during their time together. Speaking on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast, the actor and model described his seven-year relationship with the pop icon as both challenging and transformative.

Their romance, which began in 2016, initially felt promising, but things changed once Sam fully understood the details of Britney’s conservatorship. The legal arrangement, overseen by her father Jamie Spears, controlled many aspects of Britney’s life, including her finances and personal decisions. Reflecting on this, Sam, who immigrated to the United States from Iran at the age of 12, admitted he was taken aback. “I thought I was in America. What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?” he said.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood' in 2019Getty Images

Sam revealed that he expected the challenges of fame and money to be the hardest parts of dating someone in the entertainment industry, but the real difficulties came from the people around Britney. “One of the hardest things to deal with is when the people closest to you take advantage,” he shared. “It was the most difficult and weird experience I’ve ever witnessed.”

Despite these challenges, Sam remained supportive of Britney as she fought to end her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. The arrangement had placed significant restrictions on her life, including decisions about her health and her ability to start a family with Sam.

The couple married in June 2022, but their relationship ended just 14 months later. They finalised their divorce in May 2024. Despite their split, Sam looks back on their time together with gratitude. “I’m always going to be grateful to have been a part of her life,” he said. “We learnt so much, and it was a beautiful experience.”

Since the divorce, Sam has begun a new chapter, publicly dating actress Brooke Irvine. Reflecting on his Hollywood journey, he shared, “You just have to stay positive and grounded. Focus on the truth rather than other people’s opinions.”

While their relationship may have ended, Sam acknowledges the lessons it brought and remains appreciative of the time he shared with Britney.

conservatorship impactrelationship complexitiessam asgharibritney spears

Related News

Surrey-Univ-GIFT-City

University of Surrey announces international campus in Gujarat’s GIFT City

Redsky Homes Group

Redsky Homes Group marks 21 years in property development

More For You

Selena Gomez faces backlash after emotional plea on Trump's immigration policies goes viral

Selena Gomez addresses immigration policies in an emotional viral moment

Getty Images

Selena Gomez faces backlash after emotional plea on Trump's immigration policies goes viral

Selena Gomez sparked an intense online debate on Monday (27) after sharing an emotional Instagram video reacting to the latest U.S. immigration crackdown. In the now-deleted clip, the 32-year-old singer and actress opened about the heartbreaking impact of the deportation measures.

“I’m heartbroken. Families and children are being torn apart, and I don’t know what to do,” Gomez said through tears. She ended her message with a simple caption: “I’m sorry,” alongside a Mexican flag emoji.

The post quickly went viral, drawing over 36 million views before Gomez took it down. While many fans praised her for speaking out, others criticised her intensely. Among the claims circulating online was a supposed comment from fellow singer Lana Del Rey, who was alleged to have written, “You should pack your bags and go back to Mexico. Take your abuela with you.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Charli XCX makes Hollywood debut with A24 film 'The Moment'

Pop queen Charli XCX takes her bold energy to Hollywood, ready to conquer the big screen

Getty Images

Charli XCX makes Hollywood debut with A24 film 'The Moment'

Charli XCX, known for her genre-defying pop hits and bold persona, is now making waves in the film industry. The singer is set to star in and produce The Moment, an upcoming project with indie powerhouse A24. What makes this even more special is that the film is based on Charli’s own original idea, showcasing her creative range beyond music.

This marks a significant milestone for Charli, as The Moment will be her first major venture under her newly launched production company, Studio365. The project also brings together a talented team, with Scottish filmmaker Aidan Zamiri making his directorial debut. Zamiri, who co-wrote the screenplay with writer Bertie Brandes, has collaborated with Charli on several of her iconic music videos, making their transition to the big screen a natural progression. Adding another layer of excitement, Charli’s longtime music collaborator, AG Cook, will compose the film’s score, ensuring her signature sound resonates throughout the movie.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about casting couch experience

Fatima Sana Shaikh continues to break barriers and share her story

Instagram/fatimasanashaikh 

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about casting couch experience

Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her breakthrough performance in Dangal, has been one of Bollywood's most respected actresses, captivating audiences with her versatile roles. However, in a recent conversation, Fatima opened up about some harsh realities she faced early in her career, particularly her uncomfortable experiences with the casting couch in the South Indian film industry.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Fatima shared how she was once approached by a casting agent who made an unsettling proposal. He repeatedly asked if she was "ready to do everything" for the role. Fatima, unwilling to give in to the pressure, chose to play along, responding that she was willing to work hard and do what was required for the role. She said, "I wanted to see how low he would go." Unfortunately, this wasn't an isolated incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Mistaken identities and wrongful detention add layers of mystery to case

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor navigate a turbulent time together

Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Mistaken identities and wrongful detention add layers of mystery to case

  • The recent stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on January 16, 2025, has not only captivated the nation but also highlighted deep flaws in the investigation process, particularly the Mumbai Police’s handling of the case. From forensic discrepancies to wrongful detentions, the case has raised serious concerns about law enforcement procedures, public trust, and the impact of such high-profile cases on innocent lives. Here’s a breakdown of the key aspects of the incident.

1. The incident: A shocking early morning assault

  • On January 16, 2025, around 2:00 AM, an intruder allegedly broke into Saif Ali Khan’s 12th-floor apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.
  • The actor was stabbed multiple times, sustaining injuries to his neck, spine, and hands.
  • The accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad, reportedly left Saif in critical condition. After a six-hour surgery, he was discharged from the hospital just five days later, sparking public questions about the rapid recovery.

2. Conflicting accounts raise doubts

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Baldoni files $400m suit against couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood feud unfolds: Blake, Ryan, and Justin at the center of a $400M storm.

Getty Images

Justin Baldoni files $400m suit against couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The legal battle between Hollywood stars Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and actor-director Justin Baldoni has intensified, with Lively and Reynolds expected to be subpoenaed soon. This latest development follows Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against the couple, accusing them of defamation and extortion.

The conflict arose during the filming of the movie It Ends With Us, when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claimed he launched a retaliatory smear campaign against her. Baldoni filed a countersuit, alleging that Lively and Reynolds abused their power in the industry to undermine and destroy his career and reputation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc