Sam Asghari opens up about  relationship with Britney Spears and life after divorce

Sam Asghari has opened up about the complexities of his relationship with Britney Spears, shedding light on the impact of her conservatorship during their time together. Speaking on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast, the actor and model described his seven-year relationship with the pop icon as both challenging and transformative.



Their romance, which began in 2016, initially felt promising, but things changed once Sam fully understood the details of Britney’s conservatorship. The legal arrangement, overseen by her father Jamie Spears, controlled many aspects of Britney’s life, including her finances and personal decisions. Reflecting on this, Sam, who immigrated to the United States from Iran at the age of 12, admitted he was taken aback. “I thought I was in America. What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?” he said.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the premiere of 'Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood' in 2019 Getty Images

Sam revealed that he expected the challenges of fame and money to be the hardest parts of dating someone in the entertainment industry, but the real difficulties came from the people around Britney. “One of the hardest things to deal with is when the people closest to you take advantage,” he shared. “It was the most difficult and weird experience I’ve ever witnessed.”



Despite these challenges, Sam remained supportive of Britney as she fought to end her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. The arrangement had placed significant restrictions on her life, including decisions about her health and her ability to start a family with Sam.



The couple married in June 2022, but their relationship ended just 14 months later. They finalised their divorce in May 2024. Despite their split, Sam looks back on their time together with gratitude. “I’m always going to be grateful to have been a part of her life,” he said. “We learnt so much, and it was a beautiful experience.”



Since the divorce, Sam has begun a new chapter, publicly dating actress Brooke Irvine. Reflecting on his Hollywood journey, he shared, “You just have to stay positive and grounded. Focus on the truth rather than other people’s opinions.”



While their relationship may have ended, Sam acknowledges the lessons it brought and remains appreciative of the time he shared with Britney.