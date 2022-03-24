Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 24, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Salman Khan wraps filming his cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather

Salman Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up shooting for his cameo appearance in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather. The much-anticipated film is an official remake of the successful Malayalam film Lucifer (2019), which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

Khan and Chiranjeevi started shooting together at ND Studios in Karjat last week. As the Dabangg (2010) star wrapped up filming his portion in the film, director Mohana Raja took to his Twitter handle to thank the superstar. He also shared glimpses from the sets of the film.

In the pictures, Salman Khan is seen in a blue T-shirt and bulletproof vest. “Finished an amazing schedule with the mighty man, sweetness personified, dear most Bhai, Salman Khan. Thanks, Bhai for making this so comfortable and so memorable. And thanks to our pillar of support Chiranjeevi for making this happen for our Godfather, music Thaman, and team,” Raja wrote in the caption.

If reports are to be believed, Khan did not charge any fee for his cameo in the film. Reportedly, the makers had offered to pay him a staggering amount of approximately £1,990,791 for his guest appearance. However, the superstar refused to take any money. He told Chiranjeevi he would not do the cameo if they insisted on paying him. As per reports, Khan has a 20-minute appearance in the upcoming film.

After wrapping up shoot for Godfather, Salman Khan will now reportedly do a photoshoot for his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, set to begin production in the first week of April. The film, to be directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The superstar will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Netflix to premiere Sakshi Tanwar’s Mai on April 15
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra to headline Amazon Studios’ Secret Daughter adaptation
Entertainment
Diana Penty to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next
Entertainment
‘Bridgerton’ Stars dazzle on the red carpet at Season 2 Premiere
Entertainment
Shawn Mendes opens up on life after splitting with Camila Cabello
Entertainment
KGF 2: First single ‘Toofan’ from Yash starrer receives rousing response
Entertainment
John Abraham on Attack facing competition from RRR
Entertainment
Guns & Gulaabs: Netflix drops first look of Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and…
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rajinikanth announces Hindi directorial debut
Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor announces her first pregnancy
Entertainment
“I’d love to see more crew who’re black and brown,” says Bridgerton’s Charithra…
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s ’83 lands on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Salman Khan wraps filming his cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather
Netflix to premiere Sakshi Tanwar’s Mai on April 15
Bestway announces strong trading results
New exhibition at Migration Museum starts on April 9
Zahawi sets out plans to upgrade school WiFi connections by…
Rishi Sunak denies family benefitting from Putin’s regime in an…