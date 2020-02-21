Salman Khan to share screen space with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma?

Salman Khan has worked with his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, and now, it is said that the actor is all set to share screen space with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. According to a report in a tabloid, both the actors will be seen together in Abhiraj Minawala’s next directorial.

Reportedly, Salman will be seen playing the role of a Sikh cop in the film, and Aayush will portray the character of a gangster. A source told the tabloid, “Salman has played cops before, but what excited him about this one is that he’s a Sikh cop. He will be growing a beard for real and wears a turban. He will undergo multiple look tests next week with his team.”

This won’t be for the first time we will get to see Salman in a Sikh avatar, the actor had earlier played a Sikh character in the film Heroes in which he was paired opposite Preity Zinta. The source stated, “However, this time around, there won’t be an actress opposite Salman. He is an honest, upright, no-nonsense cop on a mission. However, the hunt is on for a leading lady for Aayush, a gangster on the run. He will sport a rugged look and will bulk up for the role since Salman and he has several confrontations.”

“Salman has allotted bulk dates for the shoot and he is looking at a year-end or early 2021 release. It will wrap up by September following which he moves on to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,” the source added.

Aayush had made his debut with the film Loveyatri which was produced by Salman Khan. Currently, he is shooting for a film titled Kwatha which also stars Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

Talking about Salman, he will next be seen on the big screen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is slated to release on Eid this year.