Website Logo
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667

Entertainment

Salman Khan talks about acknowledging mistakes and not repeating them

Salman Khan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Besides being the insanely successful movie star that he is, Salman Khan is also known for his candour. If he is in good mood, he will never shy away from baring his heart to people he trusts.

The Dabangg (2010) actor was recently in a conversation with veteran actor Kabir Bedi to talk about the latter’s recently launched autobiography Stories I Must Tell – The Emotional Life Of An Actor.

Bedi started off by saying that he has shared a lot of things from his past in his book but he has spoken about the mistakes that he made and hopes that everyone can learn from them.

Taking the conversation forward, Khan said, “That is the most difficult thing… to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, ‘Yeh maine nahi kiya (I haven’t done this)’. But if you have said that ‘Yes, I have made this mistake and I have tried to rectify it this way’, that takes a lot of courage.”

The actor added that repeating a mistake is not a great thing. “There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay,” he added.

Khan even added that honesty is the most important thing when one pens down their autobiography. “When you write a book, the most courageous thing is to go look deep inside your soul. When you are writing, whether I should write this or not… And then you say, to hell with it, I am just going to be honest with myself and honest to everyone, and I am going to write the honest truth about what all has happened to me.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: 5 rib-tickling comic-capers of Karisma Kapoor to rock your weekend
Entertainment
Nayanthara in consideration to pair opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s directorial
Entertainment
Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date for Jimmy Sheirgill’s crime thriller film Collar Bomb
Entertainment
Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh to topline SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys
TELEVISION
Romesh Ranganathan to unravel high profile deaths on new TV show
Entertainment
Aalika Shaikh on reuniting with Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll: It didn’t feel like we…
Entertainment
Bombay High Court adjourns hearing on Kangana Ranaut’s plea for passport renewal
Entertainment
Netflix announces a new anthology titled Feels Like Ishq
Entertainment
Film based on Sushant Singh Rajput: Delhi High Court issues notice on appeal…
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Satyanarayan Ki Katha?
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju team up for the Hindi remake of Telugu…
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu to star in a multilingual pan-India sci-fi film
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
India’s richest state shuts malls, cinemas as new variant spreads
Sri Lanka pardons suspected Tamil Tigers convicted under terrorism law
England’s Buttler ruled out of Sri Lanka matches
Indian police probe fake vaccine scams in two cities
Kohli defends team combination after WTC final defeat
Birthday Special: 5 rib-tickling comic-capers of Karisma Kapoor to rock…