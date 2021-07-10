Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,939
Total Cases 30,752,950
Today's Fatalities 911
Today's Cases 43,393

Entertainment

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to resume filming Tiger 3 soon

Salman Khan (L) and Katrina Kaif (Photo credit: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 is one of the hugely anticipated films of 2021. It brings back Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya Humaimi respectively from the immensely successful film franchise Tiger.

The film started rolling in March 2021, but the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and cyclone Tauktae derailed the production and the makers had to halt the shoot for a couple of months. Since the situation is getting better in Mumbai, the team is now planning to get back to the sets.

According to reports, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to return to resume filming Tiger 3 this month. They will start shooting from July 23. If all goes well, the duo may even head off to an international location in August.

An Indian publication reports, director Maneesh Sharma has already been preparing to begin to shoot with Khan, Kaif, and Emraan Khan. “Of the cast, only the leads will report to the set for the first few days. Maneesh sir wants to film a few dramatic sequences with them,” a well-placed source informs the publication. The source goes on to add that Emraan Khan will be joining the shoot for an important confrontation scene.

The makers have decided against reconstructing the set damaged by the cyclone Tauktae even though a few portions remain to be filmed. “With the situation improving, Aditya and Maneesh are keen to pursue their plan of an international schedule. The team is likely to head out of the country post-August 15. While the destinations have yet to be locked, Europe and the Middle East form a part of the narrative. So, they thought it would be wiser to shoot the remaining portions at a market in Dubai,” concludes the source.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome the arrival of their second child, a baby boy
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan to join forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?
Entertainment
Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah to lead Suresh Triveni’s Jalsa
Entertainment
Farah Khan to be part of ZEE TV’s upcoming comedy show ZEE Comedy Factory
Entertainment
Exclusive! Is Farhan Akhtar a part of Ms. Marvel? Here’s what the actor has to…
Entertainment
Bhediya: Shooting of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer wrapped up
Entertainment
Vikram: First look of Kamal Haasan starrer unveiled
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to star in the Hindi remake of…
Entertainment
Randhir Kapoor confirms Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have named their…
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi to premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 30th…
Entertainment
Official: Bhoot Police to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on Sept 17
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma finish filming Antim
Eastern Eye

Videos

Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome the arrival of their…
Kartik Aaryan to join forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?
Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah to lead Suresh Triveni’s Jalsa
Farah Khan to be part of ZEE TV’s upcoming comedy…
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to resume filming Tiger 3…
Exclusive! Is Farhan Akhtar a part of Ms. Marvel? Here’s…