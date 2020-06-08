Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Mulshi Pattern remake titled Guns Of North?

In the year 2018, Salman Khan launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with the film Loveyatri. Also starring Warina Hussain, the film was a flop at the box office. Well, a few months ago, Aayush signed in his second film titled Kwatha. The movie stars Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif as the female lead.

A few months ago, there were also reports of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma teaming up for a film which will be a remake of Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. Reportedly, it was said that Salman will portray the role of a Sikh cop in the movie, and Aayush will be seen as a gangster from Punjab.

It was said that the movie has been titled as Dhak, but now, according to a report in a daily, the film has been titled as Guns Of North. The movie was supposed to start rolling in April this year, but due to the lockdown, it was postponed.

Aayush has also worked a lot on his body to look perfect for his role in the film. It is said to be a huge film and it will release in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya. Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Salman and Aayush together on the big screen.

Meanwhile, before the lockdown was announced Salman Khan was busy with the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which was slated to release on Eid this year. However, the shooting of the film is still left and it is expected to start rolling soon. Reportedly, Radhe will now hit the screens in December this year.

Salman also has a film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is slated to release on Eid next year. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.