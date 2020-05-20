Sakshi Tanwar to headline Anushka Sharma’s next webseries on Netflix?

After the riotous success of her recently launched webseries Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video, Anushka Sharma is reportedly coming up with her next production venture on Netflix. Just like Paatal Lok, the upcoming webseries will also be a crime thriller, set in the underworld.

According to reports, well-known actress Sakshi Tanwar is playing the lead character, while seasoned actress Seema Pahwa will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the crime thriller. Atul Mongia is calling the shots.

“Sakshi Tanwar is playing the main role in the series. There is Seema Pahwa playing a different role, something which she has not done before. There are many other actors as well,” a source close to the development informs a publication.

Reportedly, the show started rolling in the month of March. However, the shoot had to be put on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The team will resume shooting once the lockdown is lifted.

“We had just started shooting for it in March, but due to the lockdown, we had to come back to Mumbai from Lucknow,” the source adds.

Apart from the upcoming untitled show, Sakshi Tanwar will also be seen essaying an important character in Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited historical drama, Prithviraj. The movie, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role of Rajput emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017, will be making her silver screen debut with the film.

Anushka Sharma, who made her digital debut as a producer with Amazon Prime Video’s latest offering Paatal Lok, has some interesting projects lined up for OTT platforms.