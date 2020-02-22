Saif Ali Khan to next topline a Rahul Dholakia directorial?

There is no denying the fact that Saif Ali Khan is one of the finest actors working in Bollywood. He has delivered several notable performances over the years, and has even won the prestigious National Film Award for Yash Raj Films’ romantic comedy Hum Tum (2004).

After a dismal 2019, Khan kick-started 2020 with high-profile period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol in principal roles. Released on 10th January, the movie set the box-office on fire and turned out to be a massive blockbuster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by saif ali khan (@saif_alikan) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Saif Ali Khan followed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) which did not fare well at the box-office. The actor had a lot of expectations from the movie but somehow it did not perform as per expectations. After the failure of the film, Khan has now, reportedly, signed a project with filmmaker Rahul Dholakia who last directed Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees (2017).

According to reports, Dholakia has been trying to get this project off the ground for a while now. With Saif onboard, the filmmaker may start rolling cameras soon. “After the failure of Laal Kaptaan (2019) and Jawaani Jaaneman where Saif gave his blood and sweat, Saif is currently looking at working with directors he has not worked with before and he has really liked Rahul Dholakia’s script,” a source in the know informs a popular publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jan 19, 2020 at 4:03am PST

A couple of months ago, Rahul Dholakia had announced a film with Kriti Sanon wherein the actress was set to play a journalist. The female-driven film was expected to begin production soon. But as things stand today, the film with Kriti has been shelved and the director has moved on to begin work on his next project.