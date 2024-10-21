Sadiq Khan announces winners of innovation challenge

The competition sought to address employment barriers for diverse communities

Sadiq Khan. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

By: Pramod Thomas

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday (21) announced the winners of his innovation competition.

The No Wrong Door Open initiative aimed to improve access to skills and employment support for disabled people, women, refugees, young people, and older Londoners.

The three winning projects -Earlybird, Facework Group CIC and Tailored Futures, will receive £50,000 from the mayor. Earlybird is a platform that uses artificial intelligence to help individuals overcome employment barriers by equipping them with the necessary skills and support. Facework Group is an online platform for refugees, offering training in employability skills, mental health support, self-employment opportunities, and social integration.

Meanwhile, Tailored Futures supports individuals in the criminal justice system by connecting them with employers and helping them access job opportunities, with the aim of reducing reoffending.

In addition to the three winners, five runners-up were selected. Each will receive £5,000 in funding and monthly coaching sessions through programme partner Allia Impact. These projects focus on areas such as green jobs training, CV enhancement, upskilling mothers returning to work, and providing job opportunities for young Londoners, a statement said.

The competition sought to address employment barriers for diverse communities, ensuring that individuals are connected to the right services regardless of their starting point.

Khan, said: “These innovative solutions will help those Londoners struggling to gain the skills they need to move ahead in the job market, ensuring our economy has the talented workforce it needs to thrive.

“In the face of a cost-of-living crisis, increased rents and mortgages and rising energy bills, it is more important than ever for Londoners to get the right employment support, as we continue to build a better, fairer, more prosperous London for everyone.”

A 2023 study commissioned by City Hall highlighted the need for human-centred and technology-based solutions to improve access to employment services. Khan’s new London Growth Plan aims to create over 150,000 jobs by 2028.

Claudine Adeyemi-Adams, founder of Earlybird, said, “We are looking forward to deepening our relationships with partners in the GLA network and NWD community and driving greater impact as we scale our solution, particularly for employment support organisations and people who are out of work.”

Titi Solarin, founder of Tailored Futures CIC, said that the app is developed to assist individuals in managing the challenges of rejoining the community following their involvement with the criminal justice system.

Stephen Carrick-Davies, CEO of the Facework Group, said: “We have demonstrated that with the right training and support, those with lived migration experience can significantly help other refugees gain access to higher-quality jobs or self-employment opportunities.”