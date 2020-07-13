Rumana Molla: I definitely wanted Virgin Bhanupriya to release on the big screen

Rumana Molla, who was seen in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Irada, will next be seen in Virgin Bhanupriya. The actress plays in a pivotal role in the film, and in the trailer, she has grabbed everyone’s attention.

We recently interacted with Rumana and spoke to her about the film’s bold concept, her experience of working with Urvashi Rautela, and a lot more.

Here are some snippets from our interaction…

What was your first reaction when you heard the title Virgin Bhanupriya?

I wasn’t surprised when I heard the title because it reflects the subject of the film. I think the title is pretty apt although I was a little worried that it might get confusing as there was a web show in recent times that had a similar title.

Do you think the Indian audience is ready for a film that talks about a woman’s virginity?

I think irrespective of whether they are ready or not, it is necessary. I think the concept of shame that’s been attached like a shadow to sexuality, in general, makes it hard for youngsters to talk about it and ask the questions they might have. That’s got to change.

In the trailer, we can see that you have been given some really bold dialogues and you have mouthed them in a hilarious way. Were you nervous while mouthing such dialogues?

Firstly, thank you! I wasn’t nervous because it wasn’t me. There is something liberated about saying and doing outrageous things through a character. And I don’t think she says anything that’s inappropriate, she just says it as it is.

Virgin Bhanupriya was supposed to release in theatres, but now the makers have decided to release it on Zee5. Are you happy about the digital release or you wanted the film to hit the big screens?

I definitely wanted the film to release on the big screen, but given the circumstances, I think it’s more important for the film to see the light of the day, irrespective of the platform.

How was your experience of working with Urvashi Rautela?

You get to learn from every single person. She’s astute and understands the ways of the industry really well. I think that’s a great asset.

What are the other projects that you are working on?

I have a film called How To Kill Your Husband with Jar Pictures, directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal and Zindagi 3 Din directed by Nikhil Agnihotri. Besides that, I have the second season of Dev DD.

Virgin Bhanupriya starts streaming on 16th July 2020 on Zee5.