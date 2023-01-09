Website Logo
  Monday, January 09, 2023
RRR will win Best Picture at Oscars 2023, predicts Hollywood producer Jason Blum

The Academy Awards, also called the Oscars, are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

RRR Poster (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Helmed by visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, RRR (2022) has been getting unprecedented attention from the world media lately. Ever since the film landed on Netflix, after an outstanding performance at the domestic box office, it has emerged as a cultural phenomenon in the US with several prominent filmmakers, writers, actors, and producers showering praises on it along with applauding Rajamouli for his magical storytelling. The latest to heap praises on the film is filmmaker Jason Blum, known for bankrolling the most iconic horror films made in the 21st century, including Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Hush, Whiplash, Get Out, Halloween, The Black Phone, and most recently M3GAN.

The Hollywood producer made a statement on Twitter and said that SS Rajamouli’s RRR will win Best Picture at the Oscars in March 2022. He also added that if his prediction turns out to be correct, he will award himself an Oscar.

“I am going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I am right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar,” he wrote in his tweet.

RRR has appeared on numerous ‘best of’ lists compiled by cinema critics’ groups across the United States. It has also bagged two Golden Globe nominations and is currently in running for the BAFTA and Academy Awards.

The Telugu-language film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in principal roles, is a fictional tale based on the life of two real-life Indian revolutionaries. The period drama also featured Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important cameos. It was the second highest grossing Indian film of 2022.

Eastern Eye

