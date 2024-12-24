Skip to content
Author Divya Mistry-Patel hopes to promote Gujarati language among children

Mari Rang Be Range Biladi is a comprehensive workbook designed to help parents build their child's confidence

Divya Mistry-Patel

Kamal Rao
By Kamal RaoDec 24, 2024

THE first children’s book written in Gujarati by Divya Mistry-Patel, founder of Academic Achievements Limited, is now available on Amazon.

Divya, known as Dee, has a passion and respect for languages. She said, “Giving the gift of the mother tongue to children is our social responsibility. This is a global issue for most families around the world, as English has become the primary language in many households.

“Regardless of the mother tongue, families are facing the same dilemma within the south Asian community.”

She added, “Due to lack of exposure to the language, people may not always feel confident speaking in their mother tongue. Therefore, the younger generation no longer speak their mother tongue at home and once they themselves become parents, the language isn’t necessarily gifted to their children.’

Dee said her first Gujarati book, Mari Rang Be Range Biladi will help families connect to their mother tongue.

“It will help children to bond, not only with their parents but also their grandparents,” she said. Dee added, “Reading, as we all know, is very beneficial to children, and this book not only creates beautiful memories for the special bond between grandparents, parents and grandchildren, but also has many benefits to the child’s development.”

She said, “This book provides an opportunity for us as a society to make a difference to the next generation, we shouldn’t take our mother tongue for granted. It also pays homage to our forefathers who came to this country in search of a better life.

“We get so busy trying to give our children wings, may we not forget to give them roots too. What better gift can you give your child than the confidence to speak their mother tongue with their grandparents?”

Dee said she is working to bring Gujarati into the modern era by collaborating with leading education platforms.

Her book aims to create more awareness about the power of language for children and she plans to start a campaign with the hashtag ‘#GujjuBhol’.

Academic Achievements Limited has accrued over ten years of teaching experience from various schools across the country.

Dee also tutors for various entrance exam boards. She has experience in helping students with disabilities and guiding them towards progress.

Her previously published book, The How To Guide to Verbal Reasonings 11+ is available on Amazon.

It is a comprehensive workbook designed to help parents build their child’s confidence. This book provides a step-bystep guide that encourages children to work at their own pace.

Dee’s book is now available for purchase on Amazon.

