  • Tuesday, July 18, 2023
‘‘RRR’ was incredible, it blew me away,’ says Simu Liu

The actor will soon be seen in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Simu Liu (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-anticipated Hollywood film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Simu Liu, is set to open in cinemas this Friday.

During an interview with an Indian entertainment portal, Lui spoke about SS Rajamouli’s Oscar-winning film RRR (2022) and his wish to do a Bollywood dance number.

Calling RRR “phenomenal,” the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) star said, “RRR this year was so phenomenal. Um, it was absolutely incredible. And, it blew me away.”

He added that he finds a lot of similarities between his upcoming film Barbie and Bollywood. “There are a lot of similarities between, I think, Barbie and Bollywood. There is, you know, just the focus on musicality. There is such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are performing and they are singing and there have to be such triple threats and, yeah, I feel like, um, you know, I feel like it’s such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way,” he added.

When asked about his plans of doing a Bollywood film, Liu said, “So, yeah, I’m putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I wanna be part of a Bollywood dance number. Um, So I really wanna make it happen.”

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie is scheduled to release on July 21, 2023.

