RRR: Alia Bhatt to resume the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s directorial in July

Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

In India, Covid-19 cases are decreasing, and the shootings of the films are getting back on track. Alia Bhatt, who has her kitty full with many films, will soon resume the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and after wrapping up the movie, she will resume the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actress will kickstart the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi on 20th June. A source told the portal, “It is just 2 days of shooting. Then, her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi is complete.”

Talking about RRR, the source informed, “Her shooting in Hyderabad begins from July 1. It is likely to continue for two weeks.”

RRR is one of the most awaited pan-India films of the year. The movie is being made in Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages.

Alia plays a character named Sita in the film, and she is paired opposite Ram Charan. Earlier, this year on Alia’s birthday, the makers had unveiled her first look poster.

While sharing her poster, Rajamouli had tweeted, “Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all 🙂 @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie.”

RRR will mark Alia’s Telugu debut. A few weeks ago, the team of RRR had shared a video in which they had urged people to unite and fight against Covid-19. In the video, Alia was seen speaking in Telugu, and everyone was surprised with her fluency in the language.

Wear a mask and get vaccinated when available!

Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/9SmmBmOJPh — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 6, 2021

Well, apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, Alia will be seen in films like Brahmastra and Darlings.