India’s RPSG Group buys 49 per cent stake in Hundred’s Manchester Originals

Reports suggest the deal is valued at around £58 million, placing the overall valuation of Manchester Originals, who play at Old Trafford, at over £100m.

If finalised within the eight-week exclusivity period, the deal would make Manchester Originals the second team in The Hundred to have an IPL-affiliated investor. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeFeb 04, 2025
THE RPSG Group, owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Lucknow Super Giants, have secured a 49 per cent stake in Manchester Originals following the latest auction of The Hundred franchises on Monday.

RPSG had initially sought a stake in London Spirit but lost out to a Silicon Valley consortium, which is reported to have paid around £145m for a 49 per cent share in the Lord’s-based team.

"Lancashire Cricket confirms that the RPSG Group, owners of Lucknow Super Giants, were the successful bidders during today's auction process for the sale of a stake in Manchester Originals," the county said in a statement.

If finalised within the eight-week exclusivity period, the deal would make Manchester Originals the second team in The Hundred to have an IPL-affiliated investor.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians owners, the Ambani family, acquired a 49 per cent stake in Oval Invincibles for a reported £60m.

All eight franchises in The Hundred, which include both men’s and women’s teams, are expected to be linked with preferred investors as part of a wider push to attract private investment into English cricket.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has positioned this move as a strategy to secure top players in an increasingly competitive global market.

The Hundred has faced criticism from English county fans, who argue the tournament affects county cricket by taking key players away during the season. However, the ECB has said proceeds from franchise stake sales will help support the 18 first-class counties.

Other recent franchise deals include Warwickshire selling a 49 per cent stake in Birmingham Phoenix to Knighthead Capital for around £40m and Glamorgan securing a similar £40m deal with IT entrepreneur Sanjay Govil for Welsh Fire.

(With inputs from AFP)

Asda-Getty

Asda, which is dealing with declining sales after a private equity-led takeover, denied any discrimination.. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Asda staff move closer to £1.2 billion equal pay payout

THOUSANDS of Asda workers have won the latest stage in a long-running equal pay case, bringing them closer to a potential £1.2 blillion payout.

The Manchester employment tribunal ruled that 12 out of 14 lead claimants, part of a case involving 60,000 employees, had jobs of equal value to their higher-paid, mostly male counterparts working in Asda warehouses, The Guardian reported.

modi-trump-getty

Trump shakes hands with Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

Modi invited to White House meeting with Trump next week: Report

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has invited Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House next week, a White House official said.

The announcement came hours after a US military plane left for India carrying deported migrants.

EasternEye 2025.01.31
t.prcdn.co

EasternEye 2025.01.31

u19-t20-wc-champs

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their group matches against West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

India win second consecutive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title

INDIA secured their second successive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win the tournament without losing a single match.

India chased down the 83-run target with 52 balls to spare. Gongadi Trisha was the standout performer, taking 3/15 with the ball before scoring an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls.

Starmer-Getty

Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer becomes first UK prime minister to attend EU meeting since Brexit

KEIR STARMER is visiting Brussels to join a meeting of European Union leaders, making him the first British prime minister to do so since Brexit.

The talks will focus on defence, security cooperation, and trade. Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

