Indian culture shines at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo with Rajasthani bagpipers and Bhangra dancers

The event features diverse Indian performances, highlighting the ongoing cultural exchange between India and Scotland

A piper from Teamwork Arts India plays during the working rehearsal for the first full run-through of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

THE Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has been infused with vibrant Indian culture this year, featuring soul-stirring performances by Rajasthani bagpipers, an all-female Bhangra group from Punjab, and traditional Chhau dancers from West Bengal. These diverse acts are adding a rich tapestry of Indian traditions to the ongoing event.

Marking the fifth year of collaboration with the Edinburgh Tattoo, production company Teamwork Arts described the event as more than just a performance—it’s a celebration of cultural exchange, artistic excellence, and unity through diversity. The Edinburgh Tattoo, part of The Edinburgh Festivals, attracts over 200,000 visitors across 27 shows during its three-week run and reaches an audience of more than 18 million people through BBC broadcasts.

“In a showstopping extravaganza of energy and excitement, this performance is bright, bold and exciting from start to finish. Combining the traditional exuberance of Bollywood with powerful Bhangra folk dances, and the sounds of an Indian Rajasthani piper and folk musicians, we are thrilled to see Teamwork Arts from India illuminate Edinburgh Castle’s Esplanade as they connect Scotland and India,” Michael Braithwaite, creative director, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said in a statement.

The eclectic programme opens with the Rajasthani bagpipers, led by Shyopat Julia, who is known for blending traditional Rajasthani folk sounds with the distinct rhythm of bagpipes, joined by his son, Jekin, a master of the dhol.

An all-female Bhangra group, dressed in colourful Patiala suits, execute energetic kicks, leaps, and body-bends to the syncopated rhythm of the dhol.

One segment in the programme features the glamour and grandeur of Bollywood. Choreographed by international performer-choreographer Gilles Chuyen, featuring elaborate costumes, the show will offer a glimpse of Bollywood dance, which draws from traditional Indian styles like Kathak and Bharatanatyam and has evolved to include elements from jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary dance.

Traditional Chhau dancers from West Bengal also take the stage. Led by Umesh Bisht, these dancers don large Purulia-style masks and costumes in hues of yellow and red, bringing their powerful, martial movements to life.

“Teamwork Arts has been at the forefront of this association since the early 2000s, pioneering the inclusion of Indian performances at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, the Edinburgh International Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the Edinburgh International Book Festival. Our latest collaboration, now in its 5th year, underscores the theme of ‘Journeys’, celebrating the voyages of sailors, adventurers, and traders across the globe, and their return home. Through our participation, we embody this journey by sharing the diverse and dynamic culture of India with the world,” Sanjoy K Roy, managing director, Teamwork Arts, said.

The grand finale features 100 performers uniting in the lively rhythms of Dandiya and Garba, and highlights a milestone cultural collaboration between India and Scotland. (PTI)