Website Logo
  • Friday, December 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Romesh Ranganathan to launch new Saturday morning show

He will launch the new show in April 2024.

Romesh Ranganathan (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Sky)

By: Mohnish Singh

Following Claudia Winkleman’s announcement that she has decided to step down from her 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday show in March 2024, Romesh Ranganathan is set to take over from Winkleman in the coveted Saturday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm slot.

The comedian, author, and actor is currently presenting For the Love of Hip Hop for Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. He will launch the new show in April 2024.

Romesh will continue to host For the Love of Hip Hop, which he launched in 2021, produced by Folded Wing.

Sharing his excitement, Romesh said, “In my many years working as a maths teacher thinking “what would happen if I gave this up”, I never imagined I’d be sandwiched between Dermot O’Leary and Steve Wright on the UK’s most popular radio station every Saturday morning. I am grateful to Claud for wanting to spend her more time with her kids and enabling me to spend less time with mine, and I look forward to finding out what the nation is up to at that time, as well as speaking to some familiar faces. It is going to be fun. Probably.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said, “I would like to thank Claudia for entertaining her millions of listeners each Saturday morning with such sparkling wit and great warmth. Radio 2 listeners can rest easy as we’re working on a plan for some specials in the future, so watch this space! I am delighted to welcome Romesh to his new Saturday morning show on Radio 2. Judging by the audience’s reaction to him at Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester this year, he is already a firm favourite with our listeners. Like Claud before him, he will guarantee your Saturday mornings continue to be an appointment to listen.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
‘Dear Jassi’ wins Best Feature Film at Red Sea Int Film Fest
NEWS
Junior Mehmood passes away
TELEVISION
K-Pop singer Aoora to enter ‘Bigg Boss 17’
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ raises £50 million globally
Hollywood News
Charli XCX drops update on next project
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra falls prey to deepfake
NEWS
‘Suzie Q’ to premiere at Kolkata International Film Fest
MUSIC
‘A year of serenity’: SLB’s ‘Sukoon’ continues to soothe souls
Entertainment
‘Girls Will Be Girls’ selected at Sundance Film Fest
FASHION
‘Will always champion Indian designer on international platforms’ : Sonam 
Hollywood News
Ankur Khajuria reveals if ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is rigged
Hollywood News
Freida Pinto on exploring opportunities outside Hollywood
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW