Romesh Ranganathan to launch new Saturday morning show

He will launch the new show in April 2024.

Romesh Ranganathan (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Sky)

By: Mohnish Singh

Following Claudia Winkleman’s announcement that she has decided to step down from her 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday show in March 2024, Romesh Ranganathan is set to take over from Winkleman in the coveted Saturday 10:00 am to 1:00 pm slot.

The comedian, author, and actor is currently presenting For the Love of Hip Hop for Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. He will launch the new show in April 2024.

Romesh will continue to host For the Love of Hip Hop, which he launched in 2021, produced by Folded Wing.

Sharing his excitement, Romesh said, “In my many years working as a maths teacher thinking “what would happen if I gave this up”, I never imagined I’d be sandwiched between Dermot O’Leary and Steve Wright on the UK’s most popular radio station every Saturday morning. I am grateful to Claud for wanting to spend her more time with her kids and enabling me to spend less time with mine, and I look forward to finding out what the nation is up to at that time, as well as speaking to some familiar faces. It is going to be fun. Probably.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said, “I would like to thank Claudia for entertaining her millions of listeners each Saturday morning with such sparkling wit and great warmth. Radio 2 listeners can rest easy as we’re working on a plan for some specials in the future, so watch this space! I am delighted to welcome Romesh to his new Saturday morning show on Radio 2. Judging by the audience’s reaction to him at Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester this year, he is already a firm favourite with our listeners. Like Claud before him, he will guarantee your Saturday mornings continue to be an appointment to listen.”

