  • Saturday, November 13, 2021
Entertainment

Rohit Shetty on Sooryavanshi getting a great response: It is not my success alone

Rohit Shetty (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has received a great response at the box office. Recently, Shetty was felicitated by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), who hosted a special event to celebrate the film’s success.

At the event Shetty said, “Sooryavanashi is not my success alone, it is a success because of your blessings. We all will continue to work together. Thank you for your love and continue to shower your support on all our films. We all will stand together whenever any adversity comes.”

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, stated, “He (Rohit) is the hero of the film industry. What he has done for films and cine workers is huge. He did wait for two years and delivered a film which, like a magnet, has pulled audiences to theatres. We will remember this gesture of yours.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was also present at the event, said, “When a person keeps patience then the result turns out to be good. He has created history not only as a successful filmmaker but as a human being.”

Sooryavanshi also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

