Website Logo
  • Monday, June 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 374,305
Total Cases 29,510,410
Today's Fatalities 3,921
Today's Cases 70,421
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 374,305
Total Cases 29,510,410
Today's Fatalities 3,921
Today's Cases 70,421

CRICKET

Robinson to return to action with Sussex second team

Ollie Robinson on his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s. (Reuters Photo)

By: SattwikBiswal

ENGLAND paceman Ollie Robinson, who decided to take a break from cricket after historical offensive Twitter posts resurfaced this month, will play for Sussex’s second team in Twenty20 games against Hampshire, his county said on Monday (14).

Robinson said on Thursday (10) he would take a break to spend time with his family and missed Sussex’s Vitality Blast games against Gloucestershire and Hampshire Hawks on Friday (11) and Saturday (12), respectively.

He will return to action in the second team’s behind-closed-doors T20 matches against Hampshire on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was suspended from international cricket pending an investigation after his Twitter posts resurfaced on his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s two weeks ago.

Robinson apologised “unreservedly” for being “thoughtless and irresponsible” at the time of posting the tweets.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday (12) it will review players’ social media to address past issues and remind them of their responsibilities after Robinson’s old sexist and racist tweets came to light.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Best-of-three World Test Championship final not realistic, says ICC
Sports
Du Plessis suffers memory loss after concussion, says recovering
Sports
Bangladesh star Shakib suspended over umpire outburst
HEADLINE STORY
Sangakkara and Flower inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Sports
PCB to bid for five major ICC events
Sports
Holding praises England footballers’ ‘backbone’ in taking a knee
CRICKET
Five Indian women players all set to feature in The Hundred
CRICKET
As India A team coach, made sure every player on tour got a…
CRICKET
Warner, Stoinis pull out of The Hundred
CRICKET
Root wants England to move forward in positive way after offensive historical tweets
Sports
Warwickshire County to celebrate Pakistan culture at Edgbaston
Sports
England skipper Knight says India are hard to beat
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK and India to work closely on global issues including…
It’s official: Johnson announces four-week delay to Covid lockdown easing
Taj Mahal to reopen on June 16 as India’s coronavirus…
Best-of-three World Test Championship final not realistic, says ICC
Robinson to return to action with Sussex second team
Children suffer in Pakistan’s mass HIV outbreak