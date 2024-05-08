  • Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr to make his Broadway debut with Ayad Akhtar’s ‘McNeal’

Downey Jr will also produce the stage show through his banner Team Downey in collaboration with Lincoln Center Theater.

US actor Robert Downey Jr. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr is set to make his Broadway debut with McNeal, a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar.

Downey Jr, who recently won his maiden Oscar trophy for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, will play the titular author in the play, which is being staged by Broadway giant Lincoln Center Theater at its Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, McNeal is described as a “startling and wickedly smart examination of the inescapable humanity – and increasing inhumanity – of the stories we tell”, according to a press release by Lincoln Center Theater.

“Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal (Downey Jr) is a great writer, one of our greatest, a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But McNeal also has an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind and an unhealthy fascination with Artificial Intelligence,” the official synopsis read.

Downey Jr will also produce the stage show through his banner Team Downey in collaboration with Lincoln Center Theater.

McNeal will begin previews on September 5, and will play a strictly limited engagement from September 30 to November 24.

Downey Jr, also known globally for playing superhero Iron Man in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, currently stars in HBO miniseries The Sympathizer, an adaptation of author Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same title.

Related Stories

NEWS
Charli XCX confirms she wrote music for Britney Spears: ‘She didn’t record it’
NEWS
Mohit Ramchandani accused of being abusive racist in a lawsuit
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra finishes filming ‘Heads of State’
NEWS
Shoojit Sircar’s next to release on November 15
NEWS
‘Bridgerton’ changed landscape of what is and isn’t allowed: Nicola Coughlan
NEWS
SS Rajamouli wants to make an animation film
NEWS
Meera Syal, David Oyelowo and others to front U.K. National Theatre fall slate
NEWS
Fifth suspect arrested in Salman Khan residence firing case
NEWS
Who is Mona Patel who created sensation with her Met Gala debut?
NEWS
Sabyasachi becomes first Indian designer to walk Met Gala carpet
NEWS
‘Freedom at Midnight’ ropes in five international actors to cast
NEWS
Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt walks in floral saree by Sabyasachi

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW