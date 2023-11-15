Riz Ahmed to executive produce Imran J. Khan’s ‘Mustache’

The project marks the feature directorial and screenwriting debut of Imran J. Khan.

Riz Ahmed

By: Mohnish Singh

Riz Ahmed and his production banner Left Handed Films have onboarded the 2023 SXSW Audience Award winner Mustache.

In a statement to Deadline, Ahmed and Left-Handed Films’ Allie Moore explained that when they first connected with Khan through the Pillars Artist Fellowship, they were “immediately blown away. Imran is the real deal. The visual flair, the quirky humour, and the heart-melting emotion of his vision were instantly clear. All of these superpowers are on display in his debut feature Mustache, and we are thrilled to come on board.”

The duo called Khan’s first feature “the film we all need right now,” as “a classic teen film from a point of view we never see.”

“It’s a story that brilliantly transports us back to those awkward, hilarious, and painful moments of our own that made us who we are. This is an undeniable crowd-pleaser from an irresistible and unique new voice. We can’t wait for more people to see it,” they added.

Khan further added, “It’s phenomenal to see all the work that Left Handed Films has done to support up-and-coming artists and I’m so grateful to Riz Ahmed for partnering with us on Mustache. We can’t wait to continue to work with Riz and Allie Moore to bring this special film to audiences everywhere.”

In addition to Ahmed and Moore, The Bear creator Christopher Storer, as well as Tyson Bidner and Josh Senior are also attached as executive producers.

Christina Won and Jessica Sittig are producing, with Parker Mays co-producing alongside Cooper Wehde of American Light & Fixture.

