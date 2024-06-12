  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Riz Ahmed’s ‘Dammi’ set for digital premiere on MUBI

In addition to Ahmed, the film also stars Souheila Yacoub, Yousfi Henine, Isabelle Adjani, and Sandor Funtek.

Riz Ahmed (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Riz Ahmed’s short film Dammi is set for its streaming release on MUBI. Directed by BAFTA Award nominee Yann Demange, the film will be available exclusively on MUBI globally starting July 12.

The story follows a man, portrayed by Ahmed, who returns to Paris in search of a connection with his estranged father, played by Yousfi Henine. This deeply personal journey navigates through memories of his past and surreal fragments of the present, offering an exploration of identity and roots.

Dammi had its premiere at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival and had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, receiving critical acclaim for its storytelling and powerful performances.

Dammi is produced by AMI PARIS, with Alexandre Mattiussi.

AMI Paris Founder and Creative Director, expressing his admiration for Demange’s vision, said, “There was a strong desire to produce a genuine cinema story. This was the start of an extraordinary adventure with Yann Mounir Demange, a director whom I have admired for a long time. He created Dammi, a magnificent, moving, very intimate short film about his father and his childhood.

