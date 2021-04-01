Trending Now

Ritesh Sidhwani confirms Javed Akhtar writing his comeback film for Excel Entertainment


Producer Ritesh Sidhwani (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for DIFF)
By: Mohnish Singh



A couple of weeks ago, we reported that renowned writer Javed Akhtar was set to make his comeback with a new project which Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, was set to produce. Akhtar last wrote Don (2006), which had Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in principal roles.

And now, producer Ritesh Sidhwani has confirmed that the said project is indeed taking shape at Excel Entertainment.

When a leading publication asked Sidhwani about the comeback film of Javed Akhtar, he laughed and said, “Comeback? Where did he go? He has been writing lyrics.”



Later, the producer shared more details on the upcoming project, saying, “He is writing something and that update is true. We will be announcing the film soon. It is going to an adventure film, very different from what we have made so far.”

Sidhwani went on to add that the audience is going to have a lot of fun with the world that Javed Akhtar is creating. “It is his world, what he was known for. There is action that has got an adventure element. It is going to be wholesome entertainment, from the school that he has come from,” he concluded.

Excel Entertainment is currently looking forward to the release of their next production venture Hello Charlie. Starring Aadar Jain, Shloka Pandit, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, the film has been directed by Pankaj Saraswat. It is slated for its grand premiere on April 9 on Amazon Prime Video.



