Riteish Deshmukh to produce and star in a comedy film opposite Tamannaah Bhatia?

By: Mohnish Singh







According to reports, Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh is planning to produce a comic-caper under his production house Mumbai Film Company. Apart from bankrolling the project, Deshmukh will also play the male lead in it alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

From what we hear, Deshmukh has been working on the project for quite some time now. Not much else is known about the forthcoming venture at the moment apart from the fact that it is being described as an out-and-out laugh riot.

Sharing more details, a source close to the development tells a portal, "This one is a laugh riot which Riteish and his team has been working on for a while. As of now, the plan is to make it a direct to OTT release. Besides Ritesh, Tamannaah Bhatia will also feature in the film. She has liked the script but is yet to sign on the dotted line."







If Bhatia goes on to sign the film, it will reunite her with Deshmukh after a long gap of 7 years. The duo was last seen together in Sajid Khan’s 2014 comedy film Humshakals, which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Bipasha Basu.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is busy shooting for her Telugu projects Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, and the yet-to-be-titled remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun (2018). The actress recently wrapped up the Telugu film Seetimaarr and Hindi film Bole Chudiyan.

She is also awaiting the release of her hugely anticipated Telugu film That Is Mahalakshmi, which is an official remake of the superhit Hindi film Queen (2014) starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.







Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, next stars in Bachchan Pandey. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez in important roles.














