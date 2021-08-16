Website Logo
  • Monday, August 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 431,642
Total Cases 32,225,513
Today's Fatalities 417
Today's Cases 32,937
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 431,642
Total Cases 32,225,513
Today's Fatalities 417
Today's Cases 32,937

Entertainment

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia headline Netflix’s quirky comedy Plan A Plan B

Riteish Deshmukh (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia are set to make their Netflix debut with an upcoming quirky romantic comedy film titled Plan A Plan B. Shashanka Ghosh, who is presently busy filming Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, is attached as director.

Ghosh directs from the script written by popular screenwriter Rajat Arora, who is known for delivering such blockbusters as Once Upon A Time in Mumbai (2010), The Dirty Picture (2011), Kick (2014), and Gabbar is Back (2015) among others. Arora is also turning producer with Plan A Plan B. The film is set to premiere on Netflix across over 190 countries.

Talking about Plan A Plan B, director Shashanka Ghosh said in a statement, “I am very excited to announce Plan A Plan B with Netflix. It is a one-of-a-kind story with unusual characters pitted against each other and a refreshing take on what love entails, tapping into many different emotions. I have thoroughly enjoyed creating this for audiences worldwide on Netflix and I feel the film will definitely resonate with them.’’

Riteish Deshmukh said, “I am elated to be a part of Plan A Plan B and am stoked to be making my digital debut with this film. Working with Shashanka sir has been an absolute pleasure. What excites me the most is the terrific storyline of the film and the journey of this unexpected love story. I can’t wait for the audience all across the globe to watch this extraordinary story come to life on Netflix.”

Tamannaah Bhatia on her collaboration for Netflix’s Plan A Plan B said, “This film is very special to me. Everything from the story to my character won me over right from the start. While her character is that of a matchmaker – making others fall in love, she doesn’t want the same for herself. Working on this film has been a great experience with the whole team as we had a blast on the sets almost every time we shot! I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Biopic on freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the works at Dharma Productions
Entertainment
Vaani Kapoor: It’s interesting to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the target of trolls over naming second son…
Entertainment
Divya Dutta ecstatic as she becomes first Indian actor to be nominated at LA Diversity…
Entertainment
Raaj Shandaliyaa to co-produce Mahesh Manjrekar’s White
Entertainment
Exclusive! Nikitin Dheer on reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Prachi Desai joins the cast of Forensic
Entertainment
Rhea Kapoor shares a picture from her wedding with Karan Boolani, writes ‘you’re…
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a family picture to wish Saif Ali Khan on…
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in consideration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi excited about the theatrical release of his next Chehre
Entertainment
Huma S Qureshi: The way we used to work before, we can’t do…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Biopic on freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the works at…
Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia headline Netflix’s quirky comedy Plan…
Vaani Kapoor: It’s interesting to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar…
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the target of…
Divya Dutta ecstatic as she becomes first Indian actor to…
Raaj Shandaliyaa to co-produce Mahesh Manjrekar’s White