Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia headline Netflix’s quirky comedy Plan A Plan B

Riteish Deshmukh (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia are set to make their Netflix debut with an upcoming quirky romantic comedy film titled Plan A Plan B. Shashanka Ghosh, who is presently busy filming Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, is attached as director.

Ghosh directs from the script written by popular screenwriter Rajat Arora, who is known for delivering such blockbusters as Once Upon A Time in Mumbai (2010), The Dirty Picture (2011), Kick (2014), and Gabbar is Back (2015) among others. Arora is also turning producer with Plan A Plan B. The film is set to premiere on Netflix across over 190 countries.

Talking about Plan A Plan B, director Shashanka Ghosh said in a statement, “I am very excited to announce Plan A Plan B with Netflix. It is a one-of-a-kind story with unusual characters pitted against each other and a refreshing take on what love entails, tapping into many different emotions. I have thoroughly enjoyed creating this for audiences worldwide on Netflix and I feel the film will definitely resonate with them.’’

Riteish Deshmukh said, “I am elated to be a part of Plan A Plan B and am stoked to be making my digital debut with this film. Working with Shashanka sir has been an absolute pleasure. What excites me the most is the terrific storyline of the film and the journey of this unexpected love story. I can’t wait for the audience all across the globe to watch this extraordinary story come to life on Netflix.”

Tamannaah Bhatia on her collaboration for Netflix’s Plan A Plan B said, “This film is very special to me. Everything from the story to my character won me over right from the start. While her character is that of a matchmaker – making others fall in love, she doesn’t want the same for herself. Working on this film has been a great experience with the whole team as we had a blast on the sets almost every time we shot! I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.