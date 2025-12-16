Skip to content
Rishab Shetty responds to Ranveer Singh 'Kantara' mockery, says daiva imitation makes him ‘uncomfortable’

He adds that these rituals are not meant for casual imitation

Rishab Shetty

Shetty explains that while much of Kantara is cinematic performance, the daiva aspect goes beyond film

X/ shetty_rishab
Dec 16, 2025
Highlights

  • Rishab Shetty says sacred daiva rituals should not be performed casually on stage
  • His remarks come weeks after Ranveer Singh apologises for mimicking a Kantara moment
  • Shetty stresses the spiritual importance of Tulu and Bhoota Kola traditions

Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty says he feels “uncomfortable” when sacred daiva rituals are imitated, underlining that such elements are deeply rooted in faith and should be treated with care.

Shetty shares his view during a recent event, where he speaks about the spiritual weight of daivas and urges people not to enact or mock them without understanding or guidance.

‘The daiva element is sensitive and sacred’

Shetty explains that while much of Kantara is cinematic performance, the daiva aspect goes beyond film. “That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us,” he says, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

He adds that these rituals are not meant for casual imitation, as they hold deep emotional and cultural significance within the community.

Context behind the remarks

Although Shetty does not name anyone, his comments follow a recent controversy involving Ranveer Singh. During a session at IFFI, Singh imitates the popular Chaundi moment from Kantara, referring to the character as a “female ghost”, crossing his eyes, sticking out his tongue and adding a dramatic scream, while Shetty is seen laughing beside him.

Singh also jokes about appearing in a future Kantara film, a clip that quickly circulates online and draws criticism from viewers who find the act disrespectful.

Ranveer Singh issues an apology

After the backlash, Singh releases a public apology, saying his intention is to praise Shetty’s performance. He states that he admires the effort required to perform the scene and says he has always respected India’s cultures, traditions and beliefs. Singh adds that he is sorry if his actions hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Why the Chaundi scene is culturally sensitive

In Kantara, Chaundi appears in one of the film’s most intense and spiritually grounded sequences. Portrayed as the fierce and protective sister of Guliga Daiva, the character is tied closely to Tulu and Bhoota Kola traditions.

The scene combines ritual movement, trance-like energy and coastal folklore, representing divine rage and ancestral spirit. This spiritual context is why many viewers view any casual or comic imitation of the portrayal as disrespectful.

kantara chapter 1ranveer singhcontroversyrishab shetty

