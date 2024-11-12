Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar nominated for 67th Grammy Awards

Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar have been nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards. (Photo: Getty Images)

RICKY Kej and Anoushka Shankar have been nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards, as announced by the Recording Academy on Friday.

Kej, a three-time Grammy winner, received his fourth nomination for his album Break of Dawn in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. This category includes albums with over 75 per cent new age vocal or instrumental recordings.

Sitarist and composer Shankar also received a nomination in this category for her album Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn. Other nominees in the category include Warriors of Light by Radhika Vekaria and Triveni, a collaboration by Chandrika Tandon, flautist Wouter Kellerman, and cellist Eru Matsumoto.

In addition, Shankar earned a nomination for her contribution to Jacob Collier’s track A Rock Somewhere, which also features vocalist Varijashree Venugopal. The song is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category, recognising new vocal or instrumental global music recordings.

Kej won his first Grammy in 2015 in the Best New Age Album category for Winds of Samsara. He later won awards in 2022 and 2023 with Stewart Copeland for Divine Tides, with the 2023 win in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on 2 February 2025 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

