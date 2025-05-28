Raja Kumari becomes first Indian-origin musician to win American Music Award for the 'Arcane' hit Renegade

Indian-American rapper and songwriter Raja Kumari has become the first musician of Indian origin to win an American Music Award. Her song Renegade (We Never Run), featured in Arcane: League of Legends Season 2, took home the award for ‘Favourite Soundtrack’ at the 51st edition of the awards held in Los Angeles.

The track is a fierce collaboration between Kumari, UK rapper Stefflon Don, and Dominican-Brazilian singer Jarina de Marco. Though the song’s rise was unexpected, it managed to break into Spotify’s Global Viral 50, landing in the top 10, a moment Kumari describes as surreal. “I just made a song for a show. I didn’t think it would go this far,” she shared.

Arcane track Renegade earns Raja Kumari historic American Music Award win Getty Images





Kumari revealed she was brought on board because the featured character in Arcane is Indian, and the creators were looking for someone who could bring both cultural depth and intensity to the track. “They knew I represented that space, an Indian woman making hard-hitting music,” she said.

Her connection with fellow collaborator Stefflon Don also runs deep. Both artists had ties to late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Kumari recalled how Sidhu had once played Stefflon’s track for her during a studio session. “We both admired him. That link made this collaboration feel personal,” she added.





While the AMA win marks a first for an Indian-origin musician, it also reaffirms Kumari’s commitment to staying versatile. “I used to think I had to pick one lane to succeed,” she admitted. “But this showed me I can continue being a global artist and still make a real impact.”

For Kumari, the award is a personal milestone. But more than that, it’s a moment that widens the path for more South Asian voices in global music. And though this is her first AMA win, it’s clear she doesn’t plan on it being her last.