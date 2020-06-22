Richa Chadha shares a Gangs Of Wasseypur meme, connects it with her wedding getting delayed

One of the best works of Anurag Kashyap is Gangs of Wasseypur franchise. The gangster drama got thumbs up from the critics and also did quite well at the box office.

The film completes 8 years of its release today and Richa Chadha, who played the role of Nagma in the movie, took to Instagram to share a meme about the film. But the twist is that she connected it with her wedding getting delayed.

The actress captioned the meme as, “#8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur . . . 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. . . . #NagmaKhatoon #GangsOfWasseypur #ActorsLife #richachadda #GangsOfWasseypur #AKFPL.”.

Gangs Of Wasseypur also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi. The songs of the film, Womaniya and I Am A Hunter, were chartbusters when the film had released. Richa had also won Filmfare Best Actress (Critics) award for her performance in the film.

For the uninitiated, Richa Chadha was all set to tie the knot with Ali Fazal in April this year. But due to the pandemic, the wedding was postponed.

Also, just a few days ago, Ali Fazal’s mother passed away. The actor had tweeted about it, “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali.”