Rhea Chakraborty on watching Dil Bechara today: It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to premiere today on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm (IST). Well, it will surely be a very emotional moment for his fans to watch the actor’s last movie.

Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, took to Instagram to write how she will feel while watching the movie. Rhea shared a still of Sushant from the film and wrote, “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you 💔 You are here with me , I know you are …. I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life .. I know you will be watching this with us ❤️”

Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship from the past one year. A few days ago, Rhea had requested Home Minister, Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry in Sushant’s suicide case. The actress had posted on Instagram, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate.”

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role and will mark the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Initially, the movie was slated to hit the big screens on 8th May 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic and then the makers decided to release it digitally.