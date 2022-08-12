Website Logo
  • Friday, August 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Reports: Mumbai Police calls Ranveer Singh for questioning on August 22 over controversial nude photoshoot

Police personnel from the Chembur police station visited Singh’s house in order to serve him the notice to join the investigation.

Ranveer Singh (Photo credit: Paper Magazine/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mumbai Police has summoned Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for questioning in a case registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media.

The Bajirao Mastani (2015) actor has been hitting the headlines ever since he bared it all for a magazine photoshoot.

A case was registered under his name name at Chembur police station in Mumbai for posting his nude photographs on social media.

An Indian newswire reports that Mumbai police have asked the actor to appear in front of the police on August 22 to “join the investigation.”

On Friday, police personnel from the Chembur police station visited Singh’s house in order to serve him the notice to join the investigation. However, the police personnel were informed that the actor is not in Mumbai, the official said.

Later, the police received the information from the actor that he will be back in the city by August 16. Now, the notice will be served to him that day and he will be called to record a statement on August 22, the official added.

Last month, Singh’s nude pictures sent the internet into a total tizzy. The pictures were for Paper Magazine and were shared on their Instagram handle first. Later, Singh also shared the same pictures on his profile.

Following this, an NGO and another individual registered a case against the actor and an FIR was also filed claiming that he shared ‘obscene’ content on social media. The complaint also claimed that the actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs,” the complaint claimed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has several interesting projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The actor has also completed filming Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
John Cena reveals life-changing acting advice he received from The Rock: ‘He’s one of the…
Entertainment
Makers allocate a whopping budget for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker 2; the sequel…
Entertainment
Jason Momoa criticises his ‘Conan The Barbarian’ film, calls it ‘big pile of s***’
Entertainment
With 4.2/10 rating on IMDb, Laal Singh Chaddha becomes Aamir Khan’s lowest-rated film. Is manipulation…
Entertainment
Everyone should have a crazy amount of self-confidence: KGF star Yash
Entertainment
Celebrities unlike Johnny Depp’s Instagram post celebrating trial win against Amber Heard amid unsealed court…
Entertainment
Is Warner Bros. considering scrapping Ezra Miller’s The Flash after the actor’s legal…
Entertainment
Johnny Depp’s look as King Louis XV revealed in Netflix’s Jeanne Du Barry…
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor explains why he took ‘baby steps’ to make his relationship public…
Entertainment
‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan appears on Jimmy Fallon’s show
Entertainment
Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia thinks Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas aren’t ‘a good…
Entertainment
Lewis Hamilton opens up on turning down a role in Top Gun Maverick…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Reports: Mumbai Police calls Ranveer Singh for questioning on August…
Ministers must act now to help prevent cost of living…
Why doctors are strongly against viral TikTok trend ‘vabbing’
‘Too cold, they don’t speak English’: Afghan refugees don’t want…
Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at event in western New…
John Cena reveals life-changing acting advice he received from The…