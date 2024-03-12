Report accuses Cricket Scotland of prejudice against women

Cricket Scotland chief executive Trudy Lindblade offered an apology and call the findings “completely unacceptable”

Trudy Lindblade (Photo: Cricket Scotland)

By: Pramod Thomas

CRICKET SCOTLAND has plunged into fresh crisis after a damning independent report revealed serious concerns around the sports body’s treatment of women and girls who “face a toxic environment and high degree of prejudice”.

The British media reported that The McKinney Report, an independent neutral assessment carried out by a leading Scottish HR firm, found a “high degree of prejudice towards female staff and players” within Cricket Scotland.

It added that “antiquated attitudes and behaviour towards women in the game are still prevalent, particularly at club level”.

These findings come barely two years after an independent review ‘Changing The Boundaries’ found the organisation to be “institutionally racist”, on the eve of which the whole Cricket Scotland board resigned.

The 35-page latest report came out on Monday (11), prompting Cricket Scotland chief executive Trudy Lindblade to offer an apology and call the findings “completely unacceptable”.

The McKinney report analysed behaviours, cultures and practices within Cricket Scotland, both prior to the publication of the 2022 report, and in the two years since.

The new report concluded that women have been “treated differently from their male counterparts” and that “specific needs of women are often dismissed or not considered”.

It also found that sexism was “very much in evidence” within the sport in Scotland, while coming up with nine recommendations to address the “deeply concerning” issue facing the sport in the country.

Issuing a public apology after the disclosure, Lindblade said, “This report is a damning indictment of the treatment of female players and staff within our organisation.”

She added, “It is evident that Cricket Scotland allowed behaviours to take place that were disrespectful, demeaning and deeply concerning, and that these were allowed to continue for a significant period.

“This is completely unacceptable, and I wholeheartedly apologise to every single person who was affected and let down by the governing body. This report also highlights the huge amount of work that we need to do throughout cricket in Scotland to improve the standing of women and girls within our sport.”

The McKinney report’s nine recommendations

A long-term strategy for the women and girls’ game that is widely communicated.

Modernisation and makeup of cricket club committees.

Increased investment in the women’s game, including parity on contracts and equal treatment.

Rebuilding trust between staff, players, and the Board, with a focus on communication and engagement.

Education to address inherent sexism.

Establishing a process to call out sexism and discrimination in cricket.

Developing a wellbeing policy and support mechanism for all staff and players.

A clear and transparent process to raise formal concerns or complaints.

Continue the ongoing engagement and consultation process with staff and the wider cricketing community.

(PTI)